Night Train's Best Music of 2022

By Chris Heim
Published December 16, 2022 at 4:18 PM CST

Chris Heim, host of Night Train, shares her picks for the best jazz releases of 2022.

Night-Train-logo.png

  1. Harry Skoler – Living in Sound, the Music of Charles Mingus (Sunnyside)
  2. Samara Joy – Linger Awhile (Verve)
  3. Deanna Witkowski – Force of Nature (MCG Jazz)
  4. Charles Lloyd – Trios: Chapel (Blue Note)
  5. Ron Carter – Finding the Right Notes (In + Out)
  6. Blue Moods – Myth & Wisdom (Posi-Tone)
  7. Bobby Watson – Back Home in Kansas City (Smoke Sessions)
  8. Skip Walker – Tina’s Contemplation (Skip Walker Music)
  9. Diego Rivera – Mestizo (Posi-Tone)
  10. Ben Sidran – Swing State (Nardis)
  11. Ahmad Jamal – Emerald City Nights: Live at the Penthouse 1963-1964/– Emerald City Nights: Live at the Penthouse 1965-1966 (Jazz Detective)
  12. John Stein – Lifeline (Whaling City Sound)
  13. John Lee – The Artist (Cellar)
  14. Antonio Adolfo – Octet and Originals (AAM)
  15. Brian Lynch & Spheres of Influence - Dance The Way You Want To (Hollistic MusicWorks)
  16. Thomas Linger – Out in It (Cellar)
  17. Javon Jackson - The Gospel According to Nikki Giovanni (Solid Jackson)
  18. Catherine Russell – Send for Me (Dot Time)
  19. Miles Davis - That's What Happened 1982-1985: The Bootleg Series Vol. 7 (Columbia/Legacy)
  20. Jeff Coffin - Between Dreaming and Joy (Ear Up)
Chris Heim
Chris Heim produces and hosts Global Village, a nationally and internationally distributed world music show; the nightly jazz show Night Train, and Crossroads, KMUW’s twice-weekly blues and R&B show. Chris is also a critic and freelance writer whose work has appeared in the Chicago Tribune, Utne, Global Rhythm, Dirty Linen, and Option, among others.
