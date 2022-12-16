Night Train's Best Music of 2022
Chris Heim, host of Night Train, shares her picks for the best jazz releases of 2022.
- Harry Skoler – Living in Sound, the Music of Charles Mingus (Sunnyside)
- Samara Joy – Linger Awhile (Verve)
- Deanna Witkowski – Force of Nature (MCG Jazz)
- Charles Lloyd – Trios: Chapel (Blue Note)
- Ron Carter – Finding the Right Notes (In + Out)
- Blue Moods – Myth & Wisdom (Posi-Tone)
- Bobby Watson – Back Home in Kansas City (Smoke Sessions)
- Skip Walker – Tina’s Contemplation (Skip Walker Music)
- Diego Rivera – Mestizo (Posi-Tone)
- Ben Sidran – Swing State (Nardis)
- Ahmad Jamal – Emerald City Nights: Live at the Penthouse 1963-1964/– Emerald City Nights: Live at the Penthouse 1965-1966 (Jazz Detective)
- John Stein – Lifeline (Whaling City Sound)
- John Lee – The Artist (Cellar)
- Antonio Adolfo – Octet and Originals (AAM)
- Brian Lynch & Spheres of Influence - Dance The Way You Want To (Hollistic MusicWorks)
- Thomas Linger – Out in It (Cellar)
- Javon Jackson - The Gospel According to Nikki Giovanni (Solid Jackson)
- Catherine Russell – Send for Me (Dot Time)
- Miles Davis - That's What Happened 1982-1985: The Bootleg Series Vol. 7 (Columbia/Legacy)
- Jeff Coffin - Between Dreaming and Joy (Ear Up)