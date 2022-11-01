Night Train Top 40 For October
1. 3 More Sounds – Play Ray Charles (SP Records)
2. Steve Gadd, Eddie Gomez, Ronnie Cuber – Center Stage (Leopard)
3. Mike Clark & Leon Lee Dorsey – Blues on Top (Jazzhouse)
4. WJ3 All Stars – My Ship (Night Is Alive)
5. Dafnis Prieto – Cantar (Dafnison Music
6. Thomas Linger – Out In It (Cellar)
7. Antonio Adolfo – Octet and Originals (AAM)
8. Brian Lynch & Spheres of Influence – Songbook Vol, 2 (Holistic MusicWorks)
9. Chris Cortez – Live at Blue Bamboo (Blue Bamboo Music)
10. Bobby Watson – Back Home in Kansas City (Smoke Sessions)
11. John Stein – Lifeline (Whaling City Sound)
12. Samara Joy – Linger Awhile (Verve)
13. Doug MacDonald – I’ll See You in My Dreams (DMac Music)
14. Jeff Coffin – Between Dreaming and Joy (Ear Up)
15. Charles Lloyd – Trios: Ocean (Blue Note)
16. Bobby Broom – Blues on the Corner (Clean Sweep)
17. John Lee – The Artist (Cellar)
18. Mark Winkler – Late Bloomin’ Jazzman (Café Pacific
19. Calvin Keys – Blue Keys (Wide Hive)
20. Brian Charette – Jackpot (Cellar)
21. Steve Davis – Bluesthetic (Smoke Sessions)
22. Dado Moroni – There Is No Greater Love (Storyville)
23. Tom Keenlyside – A Night at the Espresso (Cellar)
24. Grant Stewart – The Lighting of the Lamps (Cellar)
25. Lia Booth – Life Can Be Beautiful (Metajaz)
26. Liz Terrell – It’s All Right with Me (Westmont)
27. Scott Hamilton – Classics (Stunt)
28. Nate Najar – Jazz Samba Pra Sempre (Blue Line)
29. Cyrus Chestnut – My Father’s Hands (High Note)
30. Paquito D’Rivera & Chucho Valdes – I Missed You Too! (Sunnyside)
31. Bill Ortiz – Points of View (Left Angle)
32. Tierney Sutton – Paris Sessions 2 (BFM Jazz)
33. Lauren Henderson – La Bruja (Brontosaurus)
34. Joe Marcinek Band – 5 (Vintage League Music)
35. Ben Sidran – Swing State (Nardis)
36. Larry Goldings, Peter Bernstein, Bill Stewart – Perpetual Pendulum (Smoke Sessions)
37. Caesar Frazier – Tenacity/As We Speak (Track Merchant)
38. Hugo Fernandez – Ozean (Origin)
39. Monty Alexander – Love Notes (Monty Alexander)
40. Reid Hoyson Project – That Sunday That Summer (Reid Hoyson Productions)