Night Train Top 40 For October

1. 3 More Sounds – Play Ray Charles (SP Records)

2. Steve Gadd, Eddie Gomez, Ronnie Cuber – Center Stage (Leopard)

3. Mike Clark & Leon Lee Dorsey – Blues on Top (Jazzhouse)

4. WJ3 All Stars – My Ship (Night Is Alive)

5. Dafnis Prieto – Cantar (Dafnison Music

6. Thomas Linger – Out In It (Cellar)

7. Antonio Adolfo – Octet and Originals (AAM)

8. Brian Lynch & Spheres of Influence – Songbook Vol, 2 (Holistic MusicWorks)

9. Chris Cortez – Live at Blue Bamboo (Blue Bamboo Music)

10. Bobby Watson – Back Home in Kansas City (Smoke Sessions)

11. John Stein – Lifeline (Whaling City Sound)

12. Samara Joy – Linger Awhile (Verve)

13. Doug MacDonald – I’ll See You in My Dreams (DMac Music)

14. Jeff Coffin – Between Dreaming and Joy (Ear Up)

15. Charles Lloyd – Trios: Ocean (Blue Note)

16. Bobby Broom – Blues on the Corner (Clean Sweep)

17. John Lee – The Artist (Cellar)

18. Mark Winkler – Late Bloomin’ Jazzman (Café Pacific

19. Calvin Keys – Blue Keys (Wide Hive)

20. Brian Charette – Jackpot (Cellar)

21. Steve Davis – Bluesthetic (Smoke Sessions)

22. Dado Moroni – There Is No Greater Love (Storyville)

23. Tom Keenlyside – A Night at the Espresso (Cellar)

24. Grant Stewart – The Lighting of the Lamps (Cellar)

25. Lia Booth – Life Can Be Beautiful (Metajaz)

26. Liz Terrell – It’s All Right with Me (Westmont)

27. Scott Hamilton – Classics (Stunt)

28. Nate Najar – Jazz Samba Pra Sempre (Blue Line)

29. Cyrus Chestnut – My Father’s Hands (High Note)

30. Paquito D’Rivera & Chucho Valdes – I Missed You Too! (Sunnyside)

31. Bill Ortiz – Points of View (Left Angle)

32. Tierney Sutton – Paris Sessions 2 (BFM Jazz)

33. Lauren Henderson – La Bruja (Brontosaurus)

34. Joe Marcinek Band – 5 (Vintage League Music)

35. Ben Sidran – Swing State (Nardis)

36. Larry Goldings, Peter Bernstein, Bill Stewart – Perpetual Pendulum (Smoke Sessions)

37. Caesar Frazier – Tenacity/As We Speak (Track Merchant)

38. Hugo Fernandez – Ozean (Origin)

39. Monty Alexander – Love Notes (Monty Alexander)

40. Reid Hoyson Project – That Sunday That Summer (Reid Hoyson Productions)

