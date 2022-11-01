© 2022 KMUW
Night Train

Night Train Top 40 For October

Published November 1, 2022 at 12:00 AM CDT
1.          3 More Sounds – Play Ray Charles (SP Records)
2.          Steve Gadd, Eddie Gomez, Ronnie Cuber – Center Stage (Leopard)
3.          Mike Clark & Leon Lee Dorsey – Blues on Top (Jazzhouse)
4.          WJ3 All Stars – My Ship (Night Is Alive)
5.          Dafnis Prieto – Cantar (Dafnison Music
6.          Thomas Linger – Out In It (Cellar)
7.          Antonio Adolfo – Octet and Originals (AAM)
8.          Brian Lynch & Spheres of Influence – Songbook Vol, 2 (Holistic MusicWorks)
9.          Chris Cortez – Live at Blue Bamboo (Blue Bamboo Music)
10.      Bobby Watson – Back Home in Kansas City (Smoke Sessions)
11.      John Stein – Lifeline (Whaling City Sound)
12.      Samara Joy – Linger Awhile (Verve)
13.      Doug MacDonald – I’ll See You in My Dreams (DMac Music)
14.      Jeff Coffin – Between Dreaming and Joy (Ear Up)
15.      Charles Lloyd – Trios: Ocean (Blue Note)
16.      Bobby Broom – Blues on the Corner (Clean Sweep)
17.      John Lee – The Artist (Cellar)
18.      Mark Winkler – Late Bloomin’ Jazzman (Café Pacific
19.      Calvin Keys – Blue Keys (Wide Hive)
20.      Brian Charette – Jackpot (Cellar)
21.      Steve Davis – Bluesthetic (Smoke Sessions)
22.      Dado Moroni – There Is No Greater Love (Storyville)
23.      Tom Keenlyside – A Night at the Espresso (Cellar)
24.      Grant Stewart – The Lighting of the Lamps (Cellar)
25.      Lia Booth – Life Can Be Beautiful (Metajaz)
26.      Liz Terrell – It’s All Right with Me (Westmont)
27.      Scott Hamilton – Classics (Stunt)
28.      Nate Najar – Jazz Samba Pra Sempre (Blue Line)
29.      Cyrus Chestnut – My Father’s Hands (High Note)  
30.      Paquito D’Rivera & Chucho Valdes – I Missed You Too! (Sunnyside)
31.      Bill Ortiz – Points of View (Left Angle)
32.      Tierney Sutton – Paris Sessions 2 (BFM Jazz)
33.      Lauren Henderson – La Bruja (Brontosaurus)
34.      Joe Marcinek Band – 5 (Vintage League Music)
35.      Ben Sidran – Swing State (Nardis)
36.      Larry Goldings, Peter Bernstein, Bill Stewart – Perpetual Pendulum (Smoke Sessions)
37.      Caesar Frazier – Tenacity/As We Speak (Track Merchant)
38.      Hugo Fernandez – Ozean (Origin)   
39.      Monty Alexander – Love Notes (Monty Alexander)
40.      Reid Hoyson Project – That Sunday That Summer (Reid Hoyson Productions)

Chris Heim
Chris Heim produces and hosts Global Village, a nationally and internationally distributed world music show; the nightly jazz show Night Train, and Crossroads, KMUW’s twice-weekly blues and R&B show. Chris is also a critic and freelance writer whose work has appeared in the Chicago Tribune, Utne, Global Rhythm, Dirty Linen, and Option, among others.
