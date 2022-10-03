Night Train Top 40 for September 2022

1. Nate Najar – Jazz Samba Pra Sempre (Blue Line)

2. Brian Lynch & Spheres of Influence – Songbook Vol, 2 (Holistic MusicWorks)

3. 3 More Sounds – Play Ray Charles (SP Records)

4. Cyrus Chestnut – My Father’s Hands (High Note)

5. Paquito D’Rivera & Chucho Valdes – I Missed You Too! (Sunnyside)

6. Bill Ortiz – Points of View (Left Angle)

7. Antonio Adolfo – Octet and Originals (AAM)

8. John Stein – Lifeline (Whaling City Sound)

9. Thomas Linger – Out In It (Cellar)

10. WJ3 All Stars – My Ship (Night Is Alive)

11. Dafnis Prieto – Cantar (Dafnison Music)

12. Tierney Sutton – Paris Sessions 2 (BFM Jazz)

13. Lauren Henderson – La Bruja (Brontosaurus)

14. Joe Marcinek Band – 5 (Vintage League Music)

15. Ben Sidran – Swing State (Nardis)

16. Samara Joy – Linger Awhile (Verve)

17. Larry Goldings, Peter Bernstein, Bill Stewart – Perpetual Pendulum (Smoke Sessions)

18. Steve Davis – Bluesthetic (Smoke Sessions)

19. Caesar Frazier – Tenacity/As We Speak (Track Merchant)

20. Hugo Fernandez – Ozean (Origin)

21. Chicago Soul Jazz Collective – On the Way to Be Free (JMarq)

22. Scott Hamilton – Classics (Stunt)

23. Monty Alexander – Love Notes (Monty Alexander)

24. Reid Hoyson Project – That Sunday That Summer (Reid Hoyson Productions)

25. Tia Brazda – When I Get Low (Flatcar)

26. Roberta Brenza – It’s My Turn to Color Now (Origin)

27. Joey Alexander – Origin (Mack Avenue)

28. Bill Heid – Dealin’ Wid It (Savant)

29. Grant Geissman – Blooz (Mesa/Blue Moon)

30. John Lee – The Artist (Cellar)

31. Mark Winkler – Late Bloomin’ Jazzman (Café Pacific

32. Anne Walsh – The Astrud Project (self)

33. Xose Miguelez – Contradictio (Origin)

34. La Pompe Attack – Putt Lake Toodleoo (Got Music)

35. Ronnie Foster – Reboot (Blue Note)

36. Alternative Guitar Summit – Honoring Pat Martino Vol. 1 (High Note)

37. Calvin Keys – Blue Keys (Wide Hive)

38. Brian Charette – Jackpot (Cellar)

39. Diego Rivera – Mestizo (Posi-Tone)

40. John Stowell & Dave Glenn – Violin Memory (Origin)