© 2022 KMUW
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Night-Train-logo.png
Night Train

Night Train Top 40 for September 2022

Published October 3, 2022 at 9:40 AM CDT
Night-Train-logo.png

1.          Nate Najar – Jazz Samba Pra Sempre (Blue Line)

2.          Brian Lynch & Spheres of Influence – Songbook Vol, 2 (Holistic MusicWorks)

3.          3 More Sounds – Play Ray Charles (SP Records)

4.          Cyrus Chestnut – My Father’s Hands (High Note)  

5.          Paquito D’Rivera & Chucho Valdes – I Missed You Too! (Sunnyside)

6.          Bill Ortiz – Points of View (Left Angle)

7.          Antonio Adolfo – Octet and Originals (AAM)

8.          John Stein – Lifeline (Whaling City Sound)

9.          Thomas Linger – Out In It (Cellar)

10.      WJ3 All Stars – My Ship (Night Is Alive)

11.      Dafnis Prieto – Cantar (Dafnison Music)

12.      Tierney Sutton – Paris Sessions 2 (BFM Jazz)

13.      Lauren Henderson – La Bruja (Brontosaurus)

14.      Joe Marcinek Band – 5 (Vintage League Music)

15.      Ben Sidran – Swing State (Nardis)

16.      Samara Joy – Linger Awhile (Verve)

17.      Larry Goldings, Peter Bernstein, Bill Stewart – Perpetual Pendulum (Smoke Sessions)

18.      Steve Davis – Bluesthetic (Smoke Sessions)

19.      Caesar Frazier – Tenacity/As We Speak (Track Merchant)

20.      Hugo Fernandez – Ozean (Origin)   

21.      Chicago Soul Jazz Collective – On the Way to Be Free (JMarq)

22.      Scott Hamilton – Classics (Stunt)

23.      Monty Alexander – Love Notes (Monty Alexander)

24.      Reid Hoyson Project – That Sunday That Summer (Reid Hoyson Productions)

25.      Tia Brazda – When I Get Low (Flatcar)

26.      Roberta Brenza – It’s My Turn to Color Now (Origin)

27.      Joey Alexander – Origin (Mack Avenue)

28.      Bill Heid – Dealin’ Wid It (Savant)

29.      Grant Geissman – Blooz (Mesa/Blue Moon)

30.      John Lee – The Artist (Cellar)

31.      Mark Winkler – Late Bloomin’ Jazzman (Café Pacific

32.      Anne Walsh – The Astrud Project (self)

33.      Xose Miguelez – Contradictio (Origin)

34.      La Pompe Attack – Putt Lake Toodleoo (Got Music)

35.      Ronnie Foster – Reboot (Blue Note)

36.      Alternative Guitar Summit – Honoring Pat Martino Vol. 1 (High Note)

37.      Calvin Keys – Blue Keys (Wide Hive)

38.      Brian Charette – Jackpot (Cellar)

39.      Diego Rivera – Mestizo (Posi-Tone)

40.      John Stowell & Dave Glenn – Violin Memory (Origin)

Tags
Night Train music
Chris Heim
Chris Heim produces and hosts Global Village, a nationally and internationally distributed world music show; the nightly jazz show Night Train, and Crossroads, KMUW’s twice-weekly blues and R&B show. Chris is also a critic and freelance writer whose work has appeared in the Chicago Tribune, Utne, Global Rhythm, Dirty Linen, and Option, among others.
See stories by Chris Heim