Night Train Top 40 for September 2022
1. Nate Najar – Jazz Samba Pra Sempre (Blue Line)
2. Brian Lynch & Spheres of Influence – Songbook Vol, 2 (Holistic MusicWorks)
3. 3 More Sounds – Play Ray Charles (SP Records)
4. Cyrus Chestnut – My Father’s Hands (High Note)
5. Paquito D’Rivera & Chucho Valdes – I Missed You Too! (Sunnyside)
6. Bill Ortiz – Points of View (Left Angle)
7. Antonio Adolfo – Octet and Originals (AAM)
8. John Stein – Lifeline (Whaling City Sound)
9. Thomas Linger – Out In It (Cellar)
10. WJ3 All Stars – My Ship (Night Is Alive)
11. Dafnis Prieto – Cantar (Dafnison Music)
12. Tierney Sutton – Paris Sessions 2 (BFM Jazz)
13. Lauren Henderson – La Bruja (Brontosaurus)
14. Joe Marcinek Band – 5 (Vintage League Music)
15. Ben Sidran – Swing State (Nardis)
16. Samara Joy – Linger Awhile (Verve)
17. Larry Goldings, Peter Bernstein, Bill Stewart – Perpetual Pendulum (Smoke Sessions)
18. Steve Davis – Bluesthetic (Smoke Sessions)
19. Caesar Frazier – Tenacity/As We Speak (Track Merchant)
20. Hugo Fernandez – Ozean (Origin)
21. Chicago Soul Jazz Collective – On the Way to Be Free (JMarq)
22. Scott Hamilton – Classics (Stunt)
23. Monty Alexander – Love Notes (Monty Alexander)
24. Reid Hoyson Project – That Sunday That Summer (Reid Hoyson Productions)
25. Tia Brazda – When I Get Low (Flatcar)
26. Roberta Brenza – It’s My Turn to Color Now (Origin)
27. Joey Alexander – Origin (Mack Avenue)
28. Bill Heid – Dealin’ Wid It (Savant)
29. Grant Geissman – Blooz (Mesa/Blue Moon)
30. John Lee – The Artist (Cellar)
31. Mark Winkler – Late Bloomin’ Jazzman (Café Pacific
32. Anne Walsh – The Astrud Project (self)
33. Xose Miguelez – Contradictio (Origin)
34. La Pompe Attack – Putt Lake Toodleoo (Got Music)
35. Ronnie Foster – Reboot (Blue Note)
36. Alternative Guitar Summit – Honoring Pat Martino Vol. 1 (High Note)
37. Calvin Keys – Blue Keys (Wide Hive)
38. Brian Charette – Jackpot (Cellar)
39. Diego Rivera – Mestizo (Posi-Tone)
40. John Stowell & Dave Glenn – Violin Memory (Origin)