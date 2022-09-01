Night Train Top 40 for August 2022
- John Stein – Lifeline (Whaling City Sound)
- Ronnie Foster – Reboot (Blue Note)
- Ben Sidran – Swing State (Nardis)
- 3 More Sounds – Play Ray Charles (SP Records)
- Tierney Sutton – Paris Sessions 2 (BFM Jazz)
- Alternative Guitar Summit – Honoring Pat Martino Vol. 1 (High Note)
- Larry Goldings, Peter Bernstein, Bill Stewart – Perpetual Pendulum (Smoke Sessions)
- Thomas Linger – Out In It (Cellar)
- Calvin Keys – Blue Keys (Wide Hive)
- Caesar Frazier – Tenacity/As We Speak (Track Merchant)
- Catherine Russell – Send for Me (Dot Time)
- Bill Heid – Dealin’ Wid It (Savant)
- WJ3 All Stars – My Ship (Night Is Alive)
- Monty Alexander – Love Notes (Monty Alexander)
- Lauren Henderson – La Bruja (Brontosaurus)
- Adonis Rose & the New Orleans Jazz Orchestra – Petit Fleur (Storyville)
- Kim Nalley Band – I Want a Little Boy (Kim Nalley)
- Joe Marcinek Band – 5 (Vintage League Music)
- Ella Firzgerald – Ella at the Hollywood Bowl: The Irving Berlin Songbook (Verve)
- Ron Jackson – Standards and My Songs (Roni Music)
- Skip Walker – Tina’s Contemplation (Skip Walker)
- Steve Davis – Bluesthetic (Smoke Sessions)
- Hugo Fernandez – Ozean (Origin)
- Idit Shner & Mhondolo – Heatwave (OA2)
- Cyrus Chestnut – My Father’s Hand (High Note)
- Bill Ortiz – Points of View (Left Angle)
- Bill O’Connell – A Change Is Gonna Come (Savant)
- Sean Fyfe – Late Night (Cellar)
- Andrea Brachfeld & Insight – Evolution (Origin)
- Brian Charette – Jackpot (Cellar)
- William Flynn – Heatwave (OA2)
- Javon Jackson – The Gospel According to Nikki Giovanni (Solid Jackson)
- Harry Skoler – Living in Sound (Sunnyside)
- Diego Rivera – Mestizo (Posi-Tone)
- John Lee – The Artist (Cellar)
- Gabriel Mark Hasselbach – Midcentury Modern Vol. 3 (Blue Moon)
- Mark Winkler – Late Bloomin’ Jazzman (Café Pacific)
- Jeremy Monteiro & Alberto Marsico – Jazz-Blues Brothers (Jazznote)
- Deanna Witkowski – Force of Nature (MCG Jazz)
- Steve Slagle – Ballads: Into the Heart of It (Panorama)