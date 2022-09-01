© 2022 KMUW
Night Train Top 40 for August 2022

Published September 1, 2022 at 4:00 AM CDT
  1. John Stein – Lifeline (Whaling City Sound)
  2. Ronnie Foster – Reboot (Blue Note)
  3. Ben Sidran – Swing State (Nardis)
  4. 3 More Sounds – Play Ray Charles (SP Records)
  5. Tierney Sutton – Paris Sessions 2 (BFM Jazz)
  6. Alternative Guitar Summit – Honoring Pat Martino Vol. 1 (High Note)
  7. Larry Goldings, Peter Bernstein, Bill Stewart – Perpetual Pendulum (Smoke Sessions)
  8. Thomas Linger – Out In It (Cellar)
  9. Calvin Keys – Blue Keys (Wide Hive)
  10. Caesar Frazier – Tenacity/As We Speak (Track Merchant)
  11. Catherine Russell – Send for Me (Dot Time)
  12. Bill Heid – Dealin’ Wid It (Savant)
  13. WJ3 All Stars – My Ship (Night Is Alive)
  14. Monty Alexander – Love Notes (Monty Alexander)
  15. Lauren Henderson – La Bruja (Brontosaurus)
  16. Adonis Rose & the New Orleans Jazz Orchestra – Petit Fleur (Storyville)
  17. Kim Nalley Band – I Want a Little Boy (Kim Nalley)
  18. Joe Marcinek Band – 5 (Vintage League Music)
  19. Ella Firzgerald – Ella at the Hollywood Bowl: The Irving Berlin Songbook (Verve)
  20. Ron Jackson – Standards and My Songs (Roni Music)
  21. Skip Walker – Tina’s Contemplation (Skip Walker)
  22. Steve Davis – Bluesthetic (Smoke Sessions)
  23. Hugo Fernandez – Ozean (Origin)
  24. Idit Shner & Mhondolo – Heatwave (OA2)
  25. Cyrus Chestnut – My Father’s Hand (High Note)
  26. Bill Ortiz – Points of View (Left Angle)
  27. Bill O’Connell – A Change Is Gonna Come (Savant)
  28. Sean Fyfe – Late Night (Cellar)
  29. Andrea Brachfeld & Insight – Evolution (Origin)
  30. Brian Charette – Jackpot (Cellar)
  31. William Flynn – Heatwave (OA2)
  32. Javon Jackson – The Gospel According to Nikki Giovanni (Solid Jackson)
  33. Harry Skoler – Living in Sound (Sunnyside)
  34. Diego Rivera – Mestizo (Posi-Tone)
  35. John Lee – The Artist (Cellar)
  36. Gabriel Mark Hasselbach – Midcentury Modern Vol. 3 (Blue Moon)
  37. Mark Winkler – Late Bloomin’ Jazzman (Café Pacific)
  38. Jeremy Monteiro & Alberto Marsico – Jazz-Blues Brothers (Jazznote)
  39. Deanna Witkowski – Force of Nature (MCG Jazz)
  40. Steve Slagle – Ballads: Into the Heart of It (Panorama)

Chris Heim
Chris Heim produces and hosts Global Village, a nationally and internationally distributed world music show; the nightly jazz show Night Train, and Crossroads, KMUW’s twice-weekly blues and R&B show. Chris is also a critic and freelance writer whose work has appeared in the Chicago Tribune, Utne, Global Rhythm, Dirty Linen, and Option, among others.
See stories by Chris Heim