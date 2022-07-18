Dr. Lonnie Smith, Jazz Singers, Carmen Bradford, Santana and Classic Jazz Quartets

Monday, July 18

Tonight we continue a 13-part series, Jazz Singers. Produced by the Smithsonian and hosted by acclaimed singer Al Jarreau, the programs trace the history of jazz singing from the early days to the present, exploring the roots, evolution, key styles, and major artists in the music.

This time in hour one we’ll hear “Straight Out of the Church,” tracing the influence of early spirituals and gospel on jazz. This melding of styles is heard in such singers as Mahalia Jackson, Aretha Franklin, Dinah Washington, Ernestine Anderson, Little Jimmy Scott, Nancy Wilson, Marlena Shaw, Mary Stallings and Carla Cook. This program explores the “church sound,” and the spirituality of jazz singing.

Then in hour two, it’s “With A Little Help from My Friends.” This episode looks at the music and influence of groups in jazz, including The Boswell Sisters, The Mills Brothers, Lambert, Hendricks & Ross, The Hi-Lo’s, The Manhattan Transfer, Take 6, and Voicestra. Interviewees include Jon Hendricks, Bobby McFerrin, Gene Puerling, Annie Ross, Andy Bey and others.

And be sure to join us on the Night Train each week as we present more in the Jazz Singers series.

Tuesday, July 19

Night Train marks the birthdays of singers Carmen Bradford (from her own work and with the Count Basie Orchestra) and multi-instrumentalist Phil Upchurch (with George Benson and as a leader). We also continue with more music from July featured artist Dr. Lonnie Smith from one of his classic albums in hour one and a Savannah Music Festival concert special in hour two of the show. New music tonight comes from guitarist and WSU professor William Flynn and organists Brian Charette and Tony Monaco.

Wednesday, July 20

Night Train will highlight music from just announced 2023 NEA Jazz Masters. We’ll also mark the birthday of Carlos Santana with the jazz side of his work, a tribute to him on a new album from organist Ronnie Foster, new music from Santana bandmate Bill Ortiz, and a special in hour two.

Thursday, July 21

Tonight on the Night Train, we highlight classic jazz quartets, including those led by John Coltrane, Benny Goodman, Dave Brubeck, the World Saxophone Quartet, the Modern Jazz Quartet, Charlie Haden’s Quartet West and the Classical Jazz Quartet.

