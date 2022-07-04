July Fourth, Dr. Lonnie Smith and Soul Jazz Sounds, Arthur Blythe and Hank Mobley

Monday, July 4

Night Train steps aside for a Fourth of July special from American Routes. Along with music from jazz favorites like Nina Simone, Jon Batiste, Charles Brown and Young Tuxedo Brass, the show features live and other performances from the Texas Playboys with Johnny Gimble, Mariachi Los Camperos de Nati Cano, Ledward Kaapana and Clyde "Kindy" Sproat.

Tuesday, July 5

Night Train kicks off the July Dr. Lonnie Smith feature with music from a classic CTI set and as part of an organ combos special in hour two of the show. We also mark birthdays of saxophonist Arthur Blythe and violinist Mads Tolling, share an Ella Fitzgerald classic recorded on this date in Carnegie Hall, and feature the latest releases from guitarist Phill Fest, flutist Andrea Brachfeld, pianist Deanna Witkowski, and trombonist Steve Davis.

Wednesday, July 6

While we are featuring soul jazz organ great Dr. Lon Randy Newman, Sly Stone and nie Smith this month, we thought we’d take a little time out to share music from some other soul jazz organists, instrumentalists and bands tonight on the Night Train. We’ll hear selections from saxophonists Gene Ammons and Stanley Turrentine, organists Shirley Scott, Jimmy Smith, Tony Monaco, and Pat Bianchi, and soul jazz bands like the Chicago Soul Jazz Collective, JV’s Boogaloo Squad, and the Soul Message Band.

Thursday, July 7

Night Train heads to the Newport Jazz Festival for some jazz legends who appeared there on this date; marks birthdays of guitarist Tiny Grimes, hard bop tenor player Hank Mobley, and jazz fusion keyboard great Joe Zawinul; features new music from Lyle Lovett, Hugo Fernandez, and the 3 Sounds; and showcases July featured artist Dr. Lonnie Smith from early in his career as part of the George Benson Quartet.

