Night Train Top 40 for June 2022
- John Stein – Lifeline (Whaling City Sound)
- Javon Jackson – The Gospel According to Nikki Giovanni (Solid Jackson)
- Harry Skoler – Living in Sound (Sunnyside)
- Diego Rivera – Mestizo (Posi-Tone)
- Catherine Russell – Send for Me (Dot Time)
- Blue Moods – Myth and Wisdom (Posi-Tone)
- George Freeman – Everybody Say Yeah (Southport)
- Ben Sidran – Swing State (Nardis)
- John Lee – The Artist (Cellar)
- Gabriel Mark Hasselbach – Midcentury Modern Vol. 3 (Blue Moon)
- Curtis Stigers – This Life (Pademic Poodle)
- Bill Heid – Dealin’ Wid It (Savant)
- Caesar Frazier – Tenacity/As We Speak (Track Merchant)
- Mark Winkler – Late Bloomin’ Jazzman (Café Pacific)
- Kim Nalley Band – I Want a Little Boy (Kim Nalley)
- Larry Goldings, Peter Bernstein, Bill Stewart – Perpetual Pendulum (Smoke Sessions)
- Jeremy Monteiro & Alberto Marsico – Jazz-Blues Brothers (Jazznote)
- Skip Walker – Tina’s Contemplation (Skip Walker)
- Alternative Guitar Summit – Honoring Pat Martino Vol. 1 (High Note)
- Bill O’Connell – A Change Is Gonna Come (Savant)
- Ron Jackson – Standards and My Songs (Roni Music)
- Larry Vuckovich Trio – Street Scene (Tetrachord Music)
- Deanna Witkowski – Force of Nature (MCG Jazz)
- Joe Alterman – The Upside of Down (Ropeadope)
- Steve Slagle – Ballads: Into the Heart of It (Panorama)
- Reid Hoyson Project – Your Move (Reid Hoyson)
- Idit Shner & Mhondolo – Heatwave (OA2)
- Bruce Forman – Reunion (B4Man)
- Bill Charlap – Street of Dreams (Blue Note)
- Pete Malinverni – On the Town (Planet Arts)
- Nicholas Payton – Smoke Sessions (Smoke Sessions)
- Dave Stryker – As We Are (Strikezone)
- Liz Terrell – It’s All Right With Me (Westmont)
- Tom Keenlyside – A Night at the Espresso (Cellar)
- Phill Fest – Seresta (Fest Productions)
- Alberto Pibiri Trio – Stardust (Alberto Pibiri Music)
- Scott Silbert Big Band – Jump Children (Scott Silbert)
- Sean Fyfe – Late Night (Cellar)
- Anthony Wonsey – Lorraine’s Lullabye (Cellar)
- Art Hirahara – Open Sky (Posi-Tone)