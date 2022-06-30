© 2022 KMUW
Night Train

Night Train Top 40 for June 2022

Published June 30, 2022 at 9:39 AM CDT
  1. John Stein – Lifeline (Whaling City Sound)
  2. Javon Jackson – The Gospel According to Nikki Giovanni (Solid Jackson)
  3. Harry Skoler – Living in Sound (Sunnyside)
  4. Diego Rivera – Mestizo (Posi-Tone)
  5. Catherine Russell – Send for Me (Dot Time)
  6. Blue Moods – Myth and Wisdom (Posi-Tone)
  7. George Freeman – Everybody Say Yeah (Southport)
  8. Ben Sidran – Swing State (Nardis)
  9. John Lee – The Artist (Cellar)
  10. Gabriel Mark Hasselbach – Midcentury Modern Vol. 3 (Blue Moon)
  11. Curtis Stigers – This Life (Pademic Poodle)
  12. Bill Heid – Dealin’ Wid It (Savant)
  13. Caesar Frazier – Tenacity/As We Speak (Track Merchant)
  14. Mark Winkler – Late Bloomin’ Jazzman (Café Pacific)
  15. Kim Nalley Band – I Want a Little Boy (Kim Nalley)
  16. Larry Goldings, Peter Bernstein, Bill Stewart – Perpetual Pendulum (Smoke Sessions)
  17. Jeremy Monteiro & Alberto Marsico – Jazz-Blues Brothers (Jazznote)
  18. Skip Walker – Tina’s Contemplation (Skip Walker)
  19. Alternative Guitar Summit – Honoring Pat Martino Vol. 1 (High Note)
  20. Bill O’Connell – A Change Is Gonna Come (Savant)
  21. Ron Jackson – Standards and My Songs (Roni Music)
  22. Larry Vuckovich Trio – Street Scene (Tetrachord Music)
  23. Deanna Witkowski – Force of Nature (MCG Jazz)
  24. Joe Alterman – The Upside of Down (Ropeadope)
  25. Steve Slagle – Ballads: Into the Heart of It (Panorama)
  26. Reid Hoyson Project – Your Move (Reid Hoyson)
  27. Idit Shner & Mhondolo – Heatwave (OA2)
  28. Bruce Forman – Reunion (B4Man)
  29. Bill Charlap – Street of Dreams (Blue Note)
  30. Pete Malinverni – On the Town (Planet Arts)
  31. Nicholas Payton – Smoke Sessions (Smoke Sessions)
  32. Dave Stryker – As We Are (Strikezone)
  33. Liz Terrell – It’s All Right With Me (Westmont)
  34. Tom Keenlyside – A Night at the Espresso (Cellar)
  35. Phill Fest – Seresta (Fest Productions)
  36. Alberto Pibiri Trio – Stardust (Alberto Pibiri Music)
  37. Scott Silbert Big Band – Jump Children (Scott Silbert)
  38. Sean Fyfe – Late Night (Cellar)
  39. Anthony Wonsey – Lorraine’s Lullabye (Cellar)
  40. Art Hirahara – Open Sky (Posi-Tone)

Chris Heim
Chris Heim produces and hosts Global Village, a nationally and internationally distributed world music show; the nightly jazz show Night Train, and Crossroads, KMUW’s twice-weekly blues and R&B show. Chris is also a critic and freelance writer whose work has appeared in the Chicago Tribune, Utne, Global Rhythm, Dirty Linen, and Option, among others.
Chris Heim