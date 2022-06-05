Night Train Top 40 for May 2022
- George Freeman – Everybody Say Yeah (Southport)
- Larry Goldings, Peter Bernstein, Bill Stewart – Perpetual Pendulum (Smoke Sessions)
- Jeremy Monteiro & Alberto Marsico – Jazz-Blues Brothers (Jazznote)
- Night Is Alive – Old New Borrowed & Blue (Night Is Alive)
- Skip Walker – Tina’s Contemplation (Skip Walker)
- Harry Skoler – Living in Sound (Sunnyside)
- Alternative Guitar Summit – Honoring Pat Martino Vol. 1 (High Note)
- Diego Rivera – Mestizo (Posi-Tone)
- Bill O’Connell – A Change Is Gonna Come (Savant)
- Blue Moods – Myth and Wisdom (Posi-Tone)
- Ron Jackson – Standards and My Songs (Roni Music)
- Catherine Russell – Send for Me (Dot Time)
- Larry Vuckovich Trio – Street Scene (Tetrachord Music)
- Deanna Witkowski – Force of Nature (MCG Jazz)
- Joe Alterman – The Upside of Down (Ropeadope)
- Steve Slagle – Ballads: Into the Heart of It (Panorama)
- Reid Hoyson Project – Your Move (Reid Hoyson)
- Oz Noy – Riverside (Outside In Music)
- Hope Diamond – Awaken (Hope Diamond)
- Idit Shner & Mhondolo – Heatwave (OA2)
- Bruce Forman – Reunion (B4Man)
- Michael Weiss – Persistance (Cellar)
- Bill Charlap – Street of Dreams (Blue Note)
- Pete Malinverni – On the Town (Planet Arts)
- Nicholas Payton – Smoke Sessions (Smoke Sessions)
- Curtis Stigers – This Life (Pademic Poodle)
- Dave Stryker – As We Are (Strikezone)
- Liz Terrell – It’s All Right With Me (Westmont)
- Tom Keenlyside – A Night at the Espresso (Cellar)
- Jazzmeia Horn and Her Noble Force – Dear Love (Empress Legacy)
- Phill Fest – Seresta (Fest Productions)
- Manel Fortia – Despertar (Segell Microscopi)
- Alberto Pibiri Trio – Stardust (Alberto Pibiri Music)
- David Larsen – G2 and You (David Larsen)
- Carol Sloane – Live at Birdland (Club 44)
- Scott Silbert Big Band – Jump Children (Scott Silbert)
- Sean Fyfe – Late Night (Cellar)
- Anthony Wonsey – Lorraine’s Lullabye (Cellar)
- Art Hirahara – Open Sky (Posi-Tone)
- Eric Person – Blue Vision (Distinction)