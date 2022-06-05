© 2022 KMUW
Night Train

Night Train Top 40 for May 2022

Published June 5, 2022 at 9:29 PM CDT
  1. George Freeman – Everybody Say Yeah (Southport)
  2. Larry Goldings, Peter Bernstein, Bill Stewart – Perpetual Pendulum (Smoke Sessions)
  3. Jeremy Monteiro & Alberto Marsico – Jazz-Blues Brothers (Jazznote)
  4. Night Is Alive – Old New Borrowed & Blue (Night Is Alive)
  5. Skip Walker – Tina’s Contemplation (Skip Walker)
  6. Harry Skoler – Living in Sound (Sunnyside)
  7. Alternative Guitar Summit – Honoring Pat Martino Vol. 1 (High Note)
  8. Diego Rivera – Mestizo (Posi-Tone)
  9. Bill O’Connell – A Change Is Gonna Come (Savant)
  10. Blue Moods – Myth and Wisdom (Posi-Tone)
  11. Ron Jackson – Standards and My Songs (Roni Music)
  12. Catherine Russell – Send for Me (Dot Time)
  13. Larry Vuckovich Trio – Street Scene (Tetrachord Music)
  14. Deanna Witkowski – Force of Nature (MCG Jazz)
  15. Joe Alterman – The Upside of Down (Ropeadope)
  16. Steve Slagle – Ballads: Into the Heart of It (Panorama)
  17. Reid Hoyson Project – Your Move (Reid Hoyson)
  18. Oz Noy – Riverside (Outside In Music)
  19. Hope Diamond – Awaken (Hope Diamond)
  20. Idit Shner & Mhondolo – Heatwave (OA2)
  21. Bruce Forman – Reunion (B4Man)
  22. Michael Weiss – Persistance (Cellar)
  23. Bill Charlap – Street of Dreams (Blue Note)
  24. Pete Malinverni – On the Town (Planet Arts)
  25. Nicholas Payton – Smoke Sessions (Smoke Sessions)
  26. Curtis Stigers – This Life (Pademic Poodle)
  27. Dave Stryker – As We Are (Strikezone)
  28. Liz Terrell – It’s All Right With Me (Westmont)
  29. Tom Keenlyside – A Night at the Espresso (Cellar)
  30. Jazzmeia Horn and Her Noble Force – Dear Love (Empress Legacy)
  31. Phill Fest  – Seresta (Fest Productions)
  32. Manel Fortia – Despertar (Segell Microscopi)
  33. Alberto Pibiri Trio – Stardust (Alberto Pibiri Music)
  34. David Larsen – G2 and You (David Larsen)
  35. Carol Sloane – Live at Birdland (Club 44)
  36. Scott Silbert Big Band – Jump Children (Scott Silbert)
  37. Sean Fyfe – Late Night (Cellar)
  38. Anthony Wonsey – Lorraine’s Lullabye (Cellar)
  39. Art Hirahara – Open Sky (Posi-Tone)
  40. Eric Person – Blue Vision (Distinction)

Chris Heim
Chris Heim produces and hosts Global Village, a nationally and internationally distributed world music show; the nightly jazz show Night Train, and Crossroads, KMUW’s twice-weekly blues and R&B show. Chris is also a critic and freelance writer whose work has appeared in the Chicago Tribune, Utne, Global Rhythm, Dirty Linen, and Option, among others.
