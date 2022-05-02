Night Train Top 40 For April 2022
- Harry Skoler – Living in Sound (Sunnyside)
- Diego Rivera – Mestizo (Posi-Tone)
- Bill O’Connell – A Change Is Gonna Come (Savant)
- Blue Moods – Myth and Wisdom (Posi-Tone)
- Jeremy Monteiro & Alberto Marsico – Jazz-Blues Brothers (Jazznote)
- Ron Jackson – Standards and My Songs (Roni Music)
- Catherine Russell – Send for Me (Dot Time)
- Larry Vuckovich Trio – Street Scene (Tetrachord Music)
- George Freeman – Everybody Say Yeah (Southport)
- Larry Goldings, Peter Bernstein, Bill Stewart – Perpetual Pendulum (Smoke Sessions)
- Deanna Witkowski – Force of Nature (MCG Jazz)
- Joe Alterman – The Upside of Down (Ropeadope)
- Oz Noy – Riverside (Outside In Music)
- Steve Slagle – Ballads: Into the Heart of It (Panorama)
- Reid Hoyson Project – Your Move (Reid Hoyson)
- Lady Blackbird – Black Acid Soul (BMG)
- Sean Fyfe – Late Night (Cellar)
- Night Is Alive – Old New Borrowed & Blue (Night Is Alive)
- Alternative Guitar Summit – Honoring Pat Martino Vol. 1 (High Note)
- Hope Diamond – Awaken (Hope Diamond)
- Idit Shner & Mhondolo – Heatwave (OA2)
- Anthony Wonsey – Lorraine’s Lullabye (Cellar)
- Michael Weiss – Persistance (Cellar)
- Art Hirahara – Open Sky (Posi-Tone)
- Bruce Forman – Reunion (B4Man)
- Eric Person – Blue Vision (Distinction)
- Shawnn Monteiro – You Are There (Whaling City Sound)
- Ben Allison – Moments Inside (Sonic Camera)
- Bill Charlap – Street of Dreams (Blue Note)
- Juan Carlos Quintero – Table for Five! (Moondo Music)
- Louis Hayes – Crisis (Savant)
- Pete Malinverni – On the Town (Planet Arts)
- Houston Person – Live in Paris (High Note)
- Sasha Dobson – Girl Talk (Sasha Dobson)
- Nicholas Payton – Smoke Sessions (Smoke Sessions)
- Curtis Stigers – This Life (Pademic Poodle)
- Dave Stryker – As We Are (Strikezone)
- Cecile McLorin Salvant – Ghost Song (Nonesuch)
- Liz Terrell – It’s All Right With Me (Westmont)
- Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio – Cold as Weiss (Colemine)