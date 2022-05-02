© 2022 KMUW
Night Train

Night Train Top 40 For April 2022

Published May 2, 2022 at 11:42 AM CDT
  1. Harry Skoler – Living in Sound (Sunnyside)
  2. Diego Rivera – Mestizo (Posi-Tone)
  3. Bill O’Connell – A Change Is Gonna Come (Savant)
  4. Blue Moods – Myth and Wisdom (Posi-Tone)
  5. Jeremy Monteiro & Alberto Marsico – Jazz-Blues Brothers (Jazznote)
  6. Ron Jackson – Standards and My Songs (Roni Music)
  7. Catherine Russell – Send for Me (Dot Time)
  8. Larry Vuckovich Trio – Street Scene (Tetrachord Music)
  9. George Freeman – Everybody Say Yeah (Southport)
  10. Larry Goldings, Peter Bernstein, Bill Stewart – Perpetual Pendulum (Smoke Sessions)
  11. Deanna Witkowski – Force of Nature (MCG Jazz)
  12. Joe Alterman – The Upside of Down (Ropeadope)
  13. Oz Noy – Riverside (Outside In Music)
  14. Steve Slagle – Ballads: Into the Heart of It (Panorama)
  15. Reid Hoyson Project – Your Move (Reid Hoyson)
  16. Lady Blackbird – Black Acid Soul (BMG)
  17. Sean Fyfe – Late Night (Cellar)
  18. Night Is Alive – Old New Borrowed & Blue (Night Is Alive)
  19. Alternative Guitar Summit – Honoring Pat Martino Vol. 1 (High Note)
  20. Hope Diamond – Awaken (Hope Diamond)
  21. Idit Shner & Mhondolo – Heatwave (OA2)
  22. Anthony Wonsey – Lorraine’s Lullabye (Cellar)
  23. Michael Weiss – Persistance (Cellar)
  24. Art Hirahara – Open Sky (Posi-Tone)
  25. Bruce Forman – Reunion (B4Man)
  26. Eric Person – Blue Vision (Distinction)
  27. Shawnn Monteiro – You Are There (Whaling City Sound)
  28. Ben Allison – Moments Inside (Sonic Camera)
  29. Bill Charlap – Street of Dreams (Blue Note)
  30. Juan Carlos Quintero – Table for Five! (Moondo Music)
  31. Louis Hayes – Crisis (Savant)
  32. Pete Malinverni – On the Town (Planet Arts)
  33. Houston Person – Live in Paris (High Note)
  34. Sasha Dobson – Girl Talk (Sasha Dobson)
  35. Nicholas Payton – Smoke Sessions (Smoke Sessions)
  36. Curtis Stigers – This Life (Pademic Poodle)
  37. Dave Stryker – As We Are (Strikezone)
  38. Cecile McLorin Salvant – Ghost Song (Nonesuch)
  39. Liz Terrell – It’s All Right With Me (Westmont)
  40. Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio – Cold as Weiss (Colemine)

Chris Heim
Chris Heim produces and hosts Global Village, a nationally and internationally distributed world music show; the nightly jazz show Night Train, and Crossroads, KMUW’s twice-weekly blues and R&B show. Chris is also a critic and freelance writer whose work has appeared in the Chicago Tribune, Utne, Global Rhythm, Dirty Linen, and Option, among others.
