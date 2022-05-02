Kai Winding & Jazz Trombone + The Great American Songbook

Monday, May 2

Night Train kicks off the May Jazz Trombone feature with music from Joe Fieldler's charming reworkings of music from Sesame Street (where he works as a musical director and arranger). We'll also mark the birthdays of organists Richard 'Groove' Holmes and Eddy Louiss, and one of the great lyricists of the Great American Songbook – Lorenz Hart (including a Rodgers and Hart special in hour two of the show).

Tuesday, May 3

Night Train marks the birthdays of lyricist Betty Comden (with songs performed by Blossom Dearie, Pete Malinverni, and Roy Hargrove with Mulgrew Miller in hour one, and a special about her work with long-time artistic partner Adolph Green in hour two of the show) and pianist and composer John Lewis (with one of his classics performed on a new album from Goldings, Bernstein & Stewart, and with the trombone legend J.J. Johnson).

Wednesday, May 4

Today is the 85th birthday of Ron Carter, one of the greats and most-recorded bassists in jazz. As a leader, we'll hear him duetting with saxophonist Houston Person, on the new Nicholas Payton album and with trombonist J.J. Johnson. We also continue the May Jazz Trombone feature with music from John Fedchock and also a special about trombonist, composer and arranger Melba Liston in hour two of the show. And on this date, John Coltrane recorded his Giant Steps album. We'll hear a classic that first appeared on that release.

Thursday, May 5

Night Train highlights standards from such Great American songbook masters as Harold Arlen, Jerome Kern and Hoagy Carmichael. We'll also hear classic Charlie Parker compositions performed by Mulgrew Miller and Eddie Landsberg, and selections from singers Peggy Lee and Kandace Springs.