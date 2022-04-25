Ella, Connie & Blossom + April Centennials

Monday, April 25

Night Train marks the birthdays of drummer Carl Allen (with Christian Mcbride), soul-jazz saxophonist Willis Jackson, and legendary singer Ella Fitzgerald (featured in a Jazz Profiles special in hour two of the show). And the April Centennial Birthdays feature continues with music from two of our four featured artists for the month – pianist and composer Duke Jordan and jazz harmonica master Toots Thielemans.

Tuesday, April 26

Tonight on the Night Train, we’ll hear music from Duke Ellington’s historic 1956 performance at the Newport Jazz Festival (a recording just added to the National Recording Registry). We'll listen to selections from April featured artists Charles Mingus and Mundell Lowe. Also, new releases from Hope Diamond, the Helge Lien Trio and Sean Fyfe; and birthday artists Teddy Edwards and Jimmy Giuffre (featured in a special in hour two of the show).

Wednesday, April 27

Tonight's birthday music comes from guitarist Lionel Loueke and Modern Jazz Quartet drummer Connie Kay. We’ll also hear music from April featured artist Toots Thielemans and new releases from guitarist George Freeman, and pianists Bill O'Connell and Deanna Witkowski.

Thursday, April 28

Throughout this month, Night Train has celebrated four jazz centennials birthdays (Charles Mingus, Toots Thielemans, Mundell Lowe and Duke Jordan), and tonight we wrap up the feature with music from all of them. Tonight's birthday salutes include guitarist Steve Khan, pianist Mike Renzi, and singer Blossom Dearie (also featured in a special in hour two of the show). New music comes from the Alternative Guitar Summit’s tribute to Pat Martino and pianist Joe Alterman.