Night Train

Night Train Top 40 For March 2022

Published April 1, 2022 at 6:00 AM CDT
  1. Deanna Witkowski – Force of Nature (MCG Jazz)
  2. Night Is Alive – Old New Borrowed & Blue (Night Is Alive)
  3. Larry Vuckovich Trio – Street Scene (Tetrachord Music)
  4. Jeremy Monteiro & Alberto Marsico – Jazz-Blues Brothers (Jazznote)
  5. Shawnn Monteiro – You Are There (Whaling City Sound)
  6. Ben Allison – Moments Inside (Sonic Camera)
  7. Bill Charlap – Street of Dreams (Blue Note)
  8. Joe Alterman – The Upside of Down (Ropeadope)
  9. Farnell Newton – Feel the Love (Posi-Tone)
  10. Blue Moods – Myth and Wisdom (Posi-Tone)
  11. Juan Carlos Quintero – Table for Five! (Moondo Music)
  12. Steve Slagle – Ballads: Into the Heart of It (Panorama)
  13. Reid Hoyson Project – Your Move (Reid Hoyson)
  14. Lady Blackbird – Black Acid Soul (BMG)
  15. Sean Fyfe – Late Night (Cellar)
  16. Diego Rivera – Mestiza (Posi-Tone)
  17. Ron Jackson – Standards and My Songs (Roni Music)
  18. Oz Noy – Riverside (Outside In Music)
  19. Louis Hayes – Crisis (Savant)
  20. Lee Heerspink – Monsters’ Impromptu (Third Coast)
  21. Pete Malinverni – On the Town (Planet Arts)
  22. Bill O’Connell – A Change Is Gonna Come (Savant)
  23. Count Basie Orchestra – Live at Birdland (Candid)
  24. Joey DeFrancesco – More Music (Mack Avenue)
  25. Houston Person – Live in Paris (High Note)
  26. David Janeway – Distant Voices (Steeplechase)
  27. Montreal Jazz Trio – Montreal Jazz Trio (Odd Sound)
  28. Hope Diamond – Awaken (Hope Diamond)
  29. Sasha Dobson – Girl Talk (Sasha Dobson)
  30. Nicholas Payton – Smoke Sessions (Smoke Sessions)
  31. Curtis Stigers – This Life (Pademic Poodle)
  32. Idit Shner & Mhondolo – Heatwave (OA2)
  33. Mike Eyia – Ritmo Patria (Cold Plunge)
  34. Bola Sete – Samba in Seattle (Tompkins Square)
  35. Dave Stryker – As We Are (Strikezone)
  36. Cecile McLorin Salvant – Ghost Song (Nonesuch)
  37. Helge Lien Trio – Revisited (Ozella)
  38. Liz Terrell – It’s All Right With Me (Westmont)
  39. Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio – Cold as Weiss (Colemine)
  40. Eric Person – Blue Vision (Distinction)

Chris Heim
Chicago native Chris Heim produces and hosts Global Village, a nationally and internationally distributed world music show heard in more than 40 states and nearly 40 countries; the nightly jazz show Night Train, and Crossroads, KMUW’s twice-weekly blues and R&B show. In 2020, Chris received first place in Special Program from the Kansas Association of Broadcasters for Global Village at the Savannah Music Festival, as well as first place in DJ Personality Air Check for Night Train.
