World Poetry Day plus Eddie "Lockjaw” Davis at 100

Monday, March 21

It’s World Poetry Day (following a 1999 UNESCO declaration) and Night Train celebrates with a program devoted to the intersection of jazz and poetry. We’ll hear works inspired by Elizabeth Bishop, E.E. Cummings, Theodore Roethke, Margaret Atwood, and others performed by Kurt Elling, Luciana Souza, Patricia Barber, Benjamin Boone with Pulitzer Prize-winning poet Philip Levine, Jack Kerouac with Steve Allen, and Word Jazz master Ken Nordine. Then in hour two, it’s a special exploring the connections between jazz and the Beats.

Tuesday, March 22

Night Train marks the birthdays of guitarists George Benson and Melvin Sparks. We showcase an “On This Date in Jazz History” selection from Sonny Rollins. Highlight new music from Mike Eyia, Joey DeFrancesco, and Pete Malinverni. We continue the March feature with Eddie “Lockjaw” Davis (here as part of a long-standing group he led with another tenor man, Johnny Griffin) and with a special featuring three different Brazilian groups and styles in hour two of the show.

Wednesday, March 23

Night Train remembers two great West Coast artists who passed away recently – singer Barbara Morrison and pianist Jessica Williams. We continue the March Eddie ‘Lockjaw’ Davis centennial celebration with the music he did with vibes legend Milt Jackson. We also mark birthdays of vibes players Dave Pike and Stefon Harris, and pianist, songwriter and singer Dave Frishberg (featured in a special in hour two of the show).

Thursday, March 24

Night Train marks birthdays of trombonist (and Sesame Street arranger) Joe Fiedler, bassist Steve LaSpina, world chamber jazz ensemble Oregon cofounder Paul McCandless, and pianist and composer Renee Rosnes (featured in a Savannah Music Festival concert special with Bill Charlap in hour two of the show). Tonight’s new music comes from pianist Larry Vuckovich, Brazilian guitarist Bola Sete, and guitarist Dave Stryker with strings.