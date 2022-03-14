Brazil & Eddie “Lockjaw” Davis @ 100, Shirley Scott, Charles Lloyd, Tommy Flanagan & Nat Cole

Monday, March 14

It’s the birthday today of organist and pianist Shirley Scott. In hour one we’ll highlight music she did with March featured artist Eddie “Lockjaw” Davis, and in hour two it’s a special focusing on her soul-jazz work in the ’60s, including with Davis and Stanley Turrentine. We’ll also mark birthdays of singers Mark Murphy and Vanessa Rubin, music legend Quincy Jones, and drummer Akira Tana and showcase new releases from Brasuka, Diego Rivera, Ron Jackson, Night Is Alive, and Nicholas Payton.

Tuesday, March 15

Night Train continues the March centennial birthday celebration for Eddie “Lockjaw” Davis with his music with soul-jazz organist Shirley Scott. We mark birthdays as well of bassist Ugonna Okegwo (on a new album with guitarist Oz Noy and also with pianist Jacky Terrasson) and saxophonists Bob Wilber and Charles Lloyd (featured in a special in hour two). Plus the latest from the Count Basie Orchestra, Houston Person and Curtis Stigers.

Wednesday, March 16

On this date in 1970, Antônio Carlos Jobim did the first session for what would become his classic album Stone Flower. We’ll hear his version of the famous Ary Barroso song “Brazil” from that release as part of our March Brazilian Music feature. We’re also celebrating the centennial birthday of saxophonist Eddie “Lockjaw” Davis, and we’ll hear him tonight with the Red Garland Trio. We mark birthdays of cornetist Ruby Braff and jazz piano great Tommy Flanagan (featured in a special in hour two of the show) and hear the latest from bassist Ben Allison, pianist Bill O’Connell, swing group the Scott Silbert Big Band and guitarist Pasquale Grasso.

Thursday, March 17

Night Train marks the birthdays of Nat Cole (with several tribute albums in hour one and a special focusing on his work as a singer in hour two), legendary Brazilian singer Elis Regina, and pianist Jessica Williams. And there’s new music from Idit Shner & Mhondoro, and the first solo piano release from Edward Simon. And on this date in 1965, Herbie Hancock recorded his classic Maiden Voyage album – we’ll hear the title track.