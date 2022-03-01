© 2022 KMUW
Night Train

Night Train Top 40 For February 2022

Published March 1, 2022 at 6:00 AM CST
  1. Larry Vuckovich Trio – Street Scene (Tetrachord Music)
  2. Bruce Forman – Reunion! (B4Man Music)
  3. Joe Fiedler’s Open Sesame – Fuzzy and Blue (Multiphonics Music)
  4. Roseanna Vitro – Sing a Song of Bird (Skyline)
  5. Louis Hayes – Crisis (Savant)
  6. Lady Blackbird – Black Acid Soul (BMG)
  7. Shawnn Monteiro – You Are There (Whaling City Sound)
  8. Ben Allison – Moments Inside (Sonic Camera)\
  9. Bill Charlap -Street of Dreams (Blue Note)
  10. Heavyweights Brass Band – Stir Crazy (Slammin’ Media)
  11. Farnell Newton – Feel the Love (Posi-Tone)
  12. Blue Moods – Myth and Wisdom (Posi-Tone)
  13. Art Hirahara – Open Sky (Posi-Tone)
  14. Lee Heerspink – Monsters’ Impromptu (Third Coast)
  15. Bola Sete – Samba in Seattle (Tompkins Square)
  16. Pat Bianchi – Something to Say (Savant)
  17. Randy Napoleon – Rust Belt Roots (OA2)
  18. Eric Person – Blue Vision (Distinction)
  19. Pete Malinverni – On the Town (Planet Arts)
  20. Cory Weeds – What Is There to Say? (Cellar)
  21. Dave Stryker – As We Are (Strikezone)
  22. Deanna Witkowski – Force of Nature (MCG Jazz)
  23. Jeremy Monteiro & Alberto Marsico – Jazz-Blues Brothers (Jazznote)
  24. Anthony Wonsey – Lorraine’s Lullabye (Cellar)
  25. Harold Mabern – Mabern Plays Coltrane (Smoke Sessions)
  26. Juan Carlos Quintero – Table for Five! (Moondo Music)
  27. Edward Simon – Solo Live (Ridgeway)
  28. Bill O’Connell – A Change Is Gonna Come (Savant)
  29. David Finck – BASSic Instinct (Burton Avenue Music)
  30. Reid Hoyson Project – Your Move (Reid Hoyson)
  31. Doug MacDonald – Serenade to Highland Park (Doug MacDonald)
  32. Ben Black – Mystery and Wonder (Origin)
  33. Count Basie Orchestra – Live at Birdland (Candid)
  34. Joey DeFrancesco – More Music (Mack Avenue)
  35. Christian McBride & Inside Straight – Live at the Village Vanguard (Mack Avenue)
  36. Sean Fyfe – Late Night (Cellar)
  37. Dave Wilson Quartet – Stretching Supreme (Dave Wilson)
  38. Carlos Henriquez – The South Bronx Story (Tiger Turn)
  39. Houston Person – Live in Paris (High Note)
  40. David Janeway – Distant Voices (Steeplechase)

Chris Heim
Chicago native Chris Heim produces and hosts Global Village, a nationally and internationally distributed world music show heard in more than 40 states and nearly 40 countries; the nightly jazz show Night Train, and Crossroads, KMUW’s twice-weekly blues and R&B show. In 2020, Chris received first place in Special Program from the Kansas Association of Broadcasters for Global Village at the Savannah Music Festival, as well as first place in DJ Personality Air Check for Night Train.
See stories by Chris Heim