Night Train Top 40 For February 2022
- Larry Vuckovich Trio – Street Scene (Tetrachord Music)
- Bruce Forman – Reunion! (B4Man Music)
- Joe Fiedler’s Open Sesame – Fuzzy and Blue (Multiphonics Music)
- Roseanna Vitro – Sing a Song of Bird (Skyline)
- Louis Hayes – Crisis (Savant)
- Lady Blackbird – Black Acid Soul (BMG)
- Shawnn Monteiro – You Are There (Whaling City Sound)
- Ben Allison – Moments Inside (Sonic Camera)\
- Bill Charlap -Street of Dreams (Blue Note)
- Heavyweights Brass Band – Stir Crazy (Slammin’ Media)
- Farnell Newton – Feel the Love (Posi-Tone)
- Blue Moods – Myth and Wisdom (Posi-Tone)
- Art Hirahara – Open Sky (Posi-Tone)
- Lee Heerspink – Monsters’ Impromptu (Third Coast)
- Bola Sete – Samba in Seattle (Tompkins Square)
- Pat Bianchi – Something to Say (Savant)
- Randy Napoleon – Rust Belt Roots (OA2)
- Eric Person – Blue Vision (Distinction)
- Pete Malinverni – On the Town (Planet Arts)
- Cory Weeds – What Is There to Say? (Cellar)
- Dave Stryker – As We Are (Strikezone)
- Deanna Witkowski – Force of Nature (MCG Jazz)
- Jeremy Monteiro & Alberto Marsico – Jazz-Blues Brothers (Jazznote)
- Anthony Wonsey – Lorraine’s Lullabye (Cellar)
- Harold Mabern – Mabern Plays Coltrane (Smoke Sessions)
- Juan Carlos Quintero – Table for Five! (Moondo Music)
- Edward Simon – Solo Live (Ridgeway)
- Bill O’Connell – A Change Is Gonna Come (Savant)
- David Finck – BASSic Instinct (Burton Avenue Music)
- Reid Hoyson Project – Your Move (Reid Hoyson)
- Doug MacDonald – Serenade to Highland Park (Doug MacDonald)
- Ben Black – Mystery and Wonder (Origin)
- Count Basie Orchestra – Live at Birdland (Candid)
- Joey DeFrancesco – More Music (Mack Avenue)
- Christian McBride & Inside Straight – Live at the Village Vanguard (Mack Avenue)
- Sean Fyfe – Late Night (Cellar)
- Dave Wilson Quartet – Stretching Supreme (Dave Wilson)
- Carlos Henriquez – The South Bronx Story (Tiger Turn)
- Houston Person – Live in Paris (High Note)
- David Janeway – Distant Voices (Steeplechase)