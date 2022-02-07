Jazz Tuba, A Soulful Monday, West Coast Jazz & Brazil’s Antonio Adolfo

Monday, February 7

It’s a soulful Monday night on the Night Train, as we mark the birthday of soul-jazz saxophonist King Curtis and highlight music from John Coltrane’s Soultrain and Hank Mobley’s Soul Station albums, both recorded on the 7th of February. We also continue the February Tuba feature with music from Howard Johnson & Gravity. And there are new releases tonight from organist Pat Bianchi (making music from Stevie Wonder), drummer Joe Farnsworth, and guitarists Bruce Forman and Randy Napoleon.

Tuesday, February 8

There are lots of West Coast sounds tonight on the Night Train, including classic West Coast cool and Central Avenue music, along with artists on the scene today. We’ll hear Chet Baker, Teddy Edwards, Chico Hamilton, Vince Guaraldi, the Lighthouse All-Stars, Brian Andres Trio Latino, and more. And in conjunction with our him tuba feature, we’ll hear West Coast tuba master Jim Self in an intriguing new tuba and guitar duo release with John Chiodini.

Wednesday, February 9

Music tonight from bassist and tuba player Walter Page, vibes player Behn Gillece, and saxophonist Steve Wilson, all born on this date; a remembrance of tabla player Badal Roy; new music from singer Ben Black and pianist Renee Rosnes; and a special in hour two for the February Tuba feature, showcasing the instrument in a striking array of different styles.

Thursday, February 10

Night Train joins in with Global Village to mark the birthday of Brazilian pianist, composer, and arranger Antonio Adolfo (featured in a special in hour two of the show). We’ll also hear music from trumpeter Paolo Fresu, bassist Rufus Reid, and pianist Sir Roland Hanna, all born on this date. And we’ll check out new releases from guitarist Graham Dechter and trombonist Joe Fielder’s latest whimsical set of tunes from Sesame Street.