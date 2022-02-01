© 2022 KMUW
Night Train

Night Train Top 40 For January 2022

Published February 1, 2022 at 6:16 AM CST
  1. Shawnn Monteiro – You Are There (Whaling City Sound)
  2. Ben Allison – Moments Inside (Sonic Camera)
  3. Bill Charlap – Street of Dreams (Blue Note)
  4. Joe Fiedler’s Open Sesame – Fuzzy and Blue (Multiphonics Music)
  5. Pat Bianchi – Something to Say (Savant)
  6. Bob Mintzer – Soundscapes (MCG Jazz)
  7. Reid Hoyson Project – Your Move (Reid Hoyson)
  8. Bola Sete – Samba in Seattle (Tompkins Square)
  9. Lady Blackbird – Black Acid Soul (BMG)
  10. Joey DeFrancesco – More Music (Mack Avenue)
  11. Bruce Forman – Reunion! (B4Man Music)
  12. Heavyweights Brass Band – Stir Crazy (Slammin’ Media)
  13. Roseanna Vitro – Sing a Song of Bird (Skyline)
  14. Graham Dechter – Major Influence (Capri)
  15. Christian McBride & Inside Straight – Live at the Village Vanguard (Mack Avenue)
  16. Antonio Adolfo – Forever Jobim (AAM)
  17. Nicolas Payton – Smoke Sessions (Smoke Sessions)
  18. Jim Snidero – Strings (Savant)
  19. Pat Coil – How Deep is the Ocean (Burton Avenue)
  20. Randy Napoleon – Rust Belt Roots (OA2)
  21. Eric Person – Blue Vision (Distinction)
  22. Pete Malinverni – On the Town (Planet Arts)
  23. Doug MacDonald – Serenade to Highland Park (Doug MacDonald)
  24. Sean Fyfe – Late Night (Cellar)
  25. The Cookers – Look Out! (Gearbox)
  26. Lee Heerspink – Monsters’ Impromptu (Third Coast)
  27. Dave Wilson Quartet – Stretching Supreme (Dave Wilson)
  28. Carlos Henriquez – The South Bronx Story (Tiger Turn)
  29. Helen Sung – Quartet+ (Sunnyside)
  30. Eliane Elias – Mirror Mirror (Candid)
  31. Houston Person – Live in Paris (High Note)
  32. David Janeway – Distant Voices (Steeplechase)
  33. Farnell Newton – Feel the Love (Posi-Tone)
  34. Kyle Asche Organ Trio – Five Down Blues (Cellar)
  35. Pasquale Grasso – Pasquale Plays Duke (Sony Masterworks)
  36. Louis Hayes – Crisis (Savant)
  37. Chick Corea Akoustic Band – Live (Concord)
  38. Harold Mabern – Mabern Plays Coltrane (Smoke Sessions)
  39. Anthony Wonsey – Lorraine’s Lullabye (Cellar)
  40. Art Hirahara – Open Sky (Posi-Tone)

Chris Heim
Chicago native Chris Heim produces and hosts Global Village, a nationally and internationally distributed world music show heard in more than 40 states and nearly 40 countries; the nightly jazz show Night Train, and Crossroads, KMUW’s twice-weekly blues and R&B show. In 2020, Chris received first place in Special Program from the Kansas Association of Broadcasters for Global Village at the Savannah Music Festival, as well as first place in DJ Personality Air Check for Night Train.
Chris Heim