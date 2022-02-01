Night Train Top 40 For January 2022
- Shawnn Monteiro – You Are There (Whaling City Sound)
- Ben Allison – Moments Inside (Sonic Camera)
- Bill Charlap – Street of Dreams (Blue Note)
- Joe Fiedler’s Open Sesame – Fuzzy and Blue (Multiphonics Music)
- Pat Bianchi – Something to Say (Savant)
- Bob Mintzer – Soundscapes (MCG Jazz)
- Reid Hoyson Project – Your Move (Reid Hoyson)
- Bola Sete – Samba in Seattle (Tompkins Square)
- Lady Blackbird – Black Acid Soul (BMG)
- Joey DeFrancesco – More Music (Mack Avenue)
- Bruce Forman – Reunion! (B4Man Music)
- Heavyweights Brass Band – Stir Crazy (Slammin’ Media)
- Roseanna Vitro – Sing a Song of Bird (Skyline)
- Graham Dechter – Major Influence (Capri)
- Christian McBride & Inside Straight – Live at the Village Vanguard (Mack Avenue)
- Antonio Adolfo – Forever Jobim (AAM)
- Nicolas Payton – Smoke Sessions (Smoke Sessions)
- Jim Snidero – Strings (Savant)
- Pat Coil – How Deep is the Ocean (Burton Avenue)
- Randy Napoleon – Rust Belt Roots (OA2)
- Eric Person – Blue Vision (Distinction)
- Pete Malinverni – On the Town (Planet Arts)
- Doug MacDonald – Serenade to Highland Park (Doug MacDonald)
- Sean Fyfe – Late Night (Cellar)
- The Cookers – Look Out! (Gearbox)
- Lee Heerspink – Monsters’ Impromptu (Third Coast)
- Dave Wilson Quartet – Stretching Supreme (Dave Wilson)
- Carlos Henriquez – The South Bronx Story (Tiger Turn)
- Helen Sung – Quartet+ (Sunnyside)
- Eliane Elias – Mirror Mirror (Candid)
- Houston Person – Live in Paris (High Note)
- David Janeway – Distant Voices (Steeplechase)
- Farnell Newton – Feel the Love (Posi-Tone)
- Kyle Asche Organ Trio – Five Down Blues (Cellar)
- Pasquale Grasso – Pasquale Plays Duke (Sony Masterworks)
- Louis Hayes – Crisis (Savant)
- Chick Corea Akoustic Band – Live (Concord)
- Harold Mabern – Mabern Plays Coltrane (Smoke Sessions)
- Anthony Wonsey – Lorraine’s Lullabye (Cellar)
- Art Hirahara – Open Sky (Posi-Tone)