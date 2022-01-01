© 2022 KMUW
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Night_Train_Square.jpg
Night Train

Night Train Top 40 For December 2021

Published January 1, 2022 at 7:00 AM CST
Night_Train_Square.jpg
  1. Joe Fiedler’s Open Sesame – Fuzzy and Blue (Multiphonics Music)
  2. Eliane Elias – Mirror Mirror (Candid)
  3. Joey DeFrancesco – More Music (Mack Avenue)
  4. Bill Charlap -Street of Dreams (Blue Note)
  5. Bola Sete – Samba in Seattle (Tompkins Square)
  6. Houston Person – Live in Paris (High Note)
  7. David Janeway – Distant Voices (Steeplechase)
  8. Bruce Forman – Reunion! (B4Man Music)
  9. Samara Joy – Samara Joy (Whirlwind)
  10. Gerry Gibbs – Songs from My Father (Whaling City Sound)
  11. Helen Sung – Quartet+ (Sunnyside)
  12. Kyle Asche Organ Trio – Five Down Blues (Cellar)
  13. Heavyweights Brass Band – Stir Crazy (Slammin’ Media)
  14. Pat Bianchi – Something to Say (Savant)
  15. Pat Coil – How Deep is the Ocean (Burton Avenue)
  16. Lauren Henderson – Musa (Brontosaurus)
  17. Pasquale Grasso – Pasquale Plays Duke (Sony Masterworks)
  18. Art Blakey & the Jazz Messengers – First Flight to Tokyo (Blue Note)
  19. Stacey Kent – Songs from Other Places (Candid)
  20. Alexis Cole – Sky Blossom (Zoho)
  21. Louis Hayes – Crisis (Savant)
  22. Chick Corea Akoustic Band – Live (Concord)
  23. Harold Mabern – Mabern Plays Coltrane (Smoke Sessions)
  24. Patricia Barber – Clique (Impex)
  25. Anthony Wonsey – Lorraine’s Lullabye (Cellar)
  26. Farnell Newton – Feel the Love (Posi-Tone)
  27. Shawnn Monteiro – You Are There (Whaling City Sound)
  28. Roseanna Vitro – Sing a Song of Bird (Skyline)
  29. Graham Dechter – Major Influence (Capri)
  30. Various – Relief (Mack Avenue)
  31. Christian McBride & Inside Straight – Live at the Village Vanguard (Mack Avenue)
  32. Antonio Adolfo – Forever Jobim (AAM)
  33. Nicolas Payton – Smoke Sessions (Smoke Sessions)
  34. Randy Napoleon – Rust Belt Roots (OA2)
  35. Ray Obiedo – Latin Jazz Project Vol. 2 (Rhythmus)
  36. Royce Campbell – Cool School (Moon Cycle
  37. Alan Broadbent – Broadbent Plays Brubeck (River)
  38. Montreal Jazz Trio – Montreal Jazz Trio (Odd Sound)
  39. Steve Million – What I Meant to Say (Origin)
  40. Art Hirahara – Open Sky (Posi-Tone)

Tags

Night Trainmusic
Chris Heim
Chicago native Chris Heim produces and hosts Global Village, a nationally and internationally distributed world music show heard in more than 40 states and nearly 40 countries; the nightly jazz show Night Train, and Crossroads, KMUW’s twice-weekly blues and R&B show. In 2020, Chris received first place in Special Program from the Kansas Association of Broadcasters for Global Village at the Savannah Music Festival, as well as first place in DJ Personality Air Check for Night Train.
See stories by Chris Heim