Night Train Top 40 For December 2021
- Joe Fiedler’s Open Sesame – Fuzzy and Blue (Multiphonics Music)
- Eliane Elias – Mirror Mirror (Candid)
- Joey DeFrancesco – More Music (Mack Avenue)
- Bill Charlap -Street of Dreams (Blue Note)
- Bola Sete – Samba in Seattle (Tompkins Square)
- Houston Person – Live in Paris (High Note)
- David Janeway – Distant Voices (Steeplechase)
- Bruce Forman – Reunion! (B4Man Music)
- Samara Joy – Samara Joy (Whirlwind)
- Gerry Gibbs – Songs from My Father (Whaling City Sound)
- Helen Sung – Quartet+ (Sunnyside)
- Kyle Asche Organ Trio – Five Down Blues (Cellar)
- Heavyweights Brass Band – Stir Crazy (Slammin’ Media)
- Pat Bianchi – Something to Say (Savant)
- Pat Coil – How Deep is the Ocean (Burton Avenue)
- Lauren Henderson – Musa (Brontosaurus)
- Pasquale Grasso – Pasquale Plays Duke (Sony Masterworks)
- Art Blakey & the Jazz Messengers – First Flight to Tokyo (Blue Note)
- Stacey Kent – Songs from Other Places (Candid)
- Alexis Cole – Sky Blossom (Zoho)
- Louis Hayes – Crisis (Savant)
- Chick Corea Akoustic Band – Live (Concord)
- Harold Mabern – Mabern Plays Coltrane (Smoke Sessions)
- Patricia Barber – Clique (Impex)
- Anthony Wonsey – Lorraine’s Lullabye (Cellar)
- Farnell Newton – Feel the Love (Posi-Tone)
- Shawnn Monteiro – You Are There (Whaling City Sound)
- Roseanna Vitro – Sing a Song of Bird (Skyline)
- Graham Dechter – Major Influence (Capri)
- Various – Relief (Mack Avenue)
- Christian McBride & Inside Straight – Live at the Village Vanguard (Mack Avenue)
- Antonio Adolfo – Forever Jobim (AAM)
- Nicolas Payton – Smoke Sessions (Smoke Sessions)
- Randy Napoleon – Rust Belt Roots (OA2)
- Ray Obiedo – Latin Jazz Project Vol. 2 (Rhythmus)
- Royce Campbell – Cool School (Moon Cycle
- Alan Broadbent – Broadbent Plays Brubeck (River)
- Montreal Jazz Trio – Montreal Jazz Trio (Odd Sound)
- Steve Million – What I Meant to Say (Origin)
- Art Hirahara – Open Sky (Posi-Tone)