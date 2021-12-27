Male Jazz Singers, Johnny Otis Centennial, Cello Day & Frank Vignola

Monday, December 27

Tonight’s Night Train features that rare bird- the male jazz singer. We’ll hear selections from hitmaker Joe Williams, vocalese masters Jon Hendricks (with Kurt Elling) and Eddie Jefferson, soundscape painter Bobby McFerrin, the wry Bob Dorough, Ben Sidran and Mose Allison, and rising stars Gregory Porter and Allan Harris.

Tuesday, December 28

Music tonight on the Night Train comes from from guitarist Joe Cohn, piano giant Earl Hines, drummer Ed Thigpen, keyboardist Lonnie Liston Smith, all born on this date. It is also the centennial birthday of bandleader and impresario Johnny Otis with an early hit in hour one and a special in hour two.

Wednesday, December 29

Night Train joins in with Global Village and Strange Currency to celebrate International Cello Day. We’ll highlight jazz cello in hour one from Ray Brown, Akua Dixon, Oscar Pettiford, Helen Sung with the Harlem Quartet, David Darling, Quartet Indigo, and Wayne Shorter with a cello ensemble. Then in hour two, it’s a concert special with Quattro, which also boasts cello as part of its instrumental lineup.

Thursday, December 30

Guitars and drums tonight on the Night Train as we mark the birthdays of drummers Jerry Granelli and Lewis Nash, and guitarists Ron Affif and Frank Vignola (including Vignola in a concert special with the Hot Club of Detroit in hour two of the show). We’ll also hear new releases from Brazilian guitarist Bola Sete, trumpeter Farnell Newton, singer Samara Joy, and pianist Eliane Elias (with Chick Corea).