© 2021 KMUW
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Night_Train_Square.jpg
Night Train

Night Train's Best Music Picks of 2021

Published December 10, 2021 at 8:03 AM CST

Chris Heim, host of Night Train, shares her picks for the best jazz releases of 2021.

  1. Night_Train_Square.jpg
    Dr. Lonnie Smith — Breath (Blue Note)
  2. Jenny Klukken — Color in Motion (Jenny Klukken)
  3. Simon Moullier Trio — Countdown (Fresh Sound New Talent)
  4. Joe Fiedler — Fuzzy and Blue (‎Multiphonics Music)
  5. Bill Charlap — Street of Dreams (Blue Note)
  6. The Tiptons — Wabi Sabi (Sowie Sound)
  7. Pat Coil — How Deep is the Ocean (Burton Avenue)
  8. Diego Rivera — Indigenous (Posi-Tone)
  9. Sons of Kemet — Black to the Future
  10. Ben Allison — Moments Inside (Sonic Camera)
  11. Lauren Henderson — Musa (Brontosaurus)
  12. John Chin — Anything Mose! ( John Chin)
  13. Harvie S Trio — Going For It (Savant)
  14. Lilly — The Song Is You Double Moon (Challenge)
  15. Shawnn Monteiro — You Art There (Whaling City Sound)
  16. Roseanna Vitro — Sing a Song of Bird (Skyline)
  17. Roni Ben-Hur — Stories (Dot Time)
  18. Lunar Octet — Convergence (Summit)
  19. Alexa Tarantino — Firefly (Posi-Tone)
  20. Bill Evans — Everybody Still Digs Bill Evans (Craft)
  21. Eliane Elias — Mirror Mirror (Candid)
  22. Kendall Carter— Introducing Kendall Carter (lladnek Muisic)
  23. Samara Joy — Samara Joy (Whirlwind)
  24. Greg Skaff — Polaris (SMK)
  25. Bola Sete — Samba in Seattle (Tompkins Square)

Tags

Night TrainmusicBest Music of 2021
Chris Heim
Chicago native Chris Heim produces and hosts Global Village, a nationally and internationally distributed world music show heard in more than 40 states and nearly 40 countries; the nightly jazz show Night Train, and Crossroads, KMUW’s twice-weekly blues and R&B show. In 2020, Chris received first place in Special Program from the Kansas Association of Broadcasters for Global Village at the Savannah Music Festival, as well as first place in DJ Personality Air Check for Night Train.
See stories by Chris Heim