Night Train's Best Music Picks of 2021
Chris Heim, host of Night Train, shares her picks for the best jazz releases of 2021.
- Jenny Klukken — Color in Motion (Jenny Klukken)
- Simon Moullier Trio — Countdown (Fresh Sound New Talent)
- Joe Fiedler — Fuzzy and Blue (Multiphonics Music)
- Bill Charlap — Street of Dreams (Blue Note)
- The Tiptons — Wabi Sabi (Sowie Sound)
- Pat Coil — How Deep is the Ocean (Burton Avenue)
- Diego Rivera — Indigenous (Posi-Tone)
- Sons of Kemet — Black to the Future
- Ben Allison — Moments Inside (Sonic Camera)
- Lauren Henderson — Musa (Brontosaurus)
- John Chin — Anything Mose! ( John Chin)
- Harvie S Trio — Going For It (Savant)
- Lilly — The Song Is You Double Moon (Challenge)
- Shawnn Monteiro — You Art There (Whaling City Sound)
- Roseanna Vitro — Sing a Song of Bird (Skyline)
- Roni Ben-Hur — Stories (Dot Time)
- Lunar Octet — Convergence (Summit)
- Alexa Tarantino — Firefly (Posi-Tone)
- Bill Evans — Everybody Still Digs Bill Evans (Craft)
- Eliane Elias — Mirror Mirror (Candid)
- Kendall Carter— Introducing Kendall Carter (lladnek Muisic)
- Samara Joy — Samara Joy (Whirlwind)
- Greg Skaff — Polaris (SMK)
- Bola Sete — Samba in Seattle (Tompkins Square)