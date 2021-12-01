© 2021 KMUW
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Night_Train_Square.jpg
Night Train

Night Train Top 40 For November

Published December 1, 2021 at 12:02 AM CST
Night_Train_Square.jpg
  1. Shawnn Monteiro – You Are There (Whaling City Sound)
  2. Roseanna Vitro – Sing a Song of Bird (Skyline)
  3. Susan Krebs – Daybreak (GreenGig Music)
  4. Graham Dechter – Major Influence (Capri)
  5. Houston Person – Live in Paris (High Note)
  6. Various – Relief (Mack Avenue)
  7. Kendall Carter – Introducing Kendall Carter (Lladnek Music)
  8. Christian McBride & Inside Straight – Live at the Village Vanguard (Mack Avenue)
  9. Antonio Adolfo – Forever Jobim (AAM)
  10. Trineice Robinson – All or Nothing (4RM Music)
  11. Paston/Spangler Septet -Anthem for a New Nation (Eastlawn)
  12. Bruce Forman – Reunion! (B4Man Music)
  13. Kyle Asche Organ Trio – Five Down Blues (Cellar)
  14. Pat Coil – How Deep is the Ocean (Burton Avenue)
  15. Nicolas Payton – Smoke Sessions (Smoke Sessions)
  16. Randy Napoleon – Rust Belt Roots (OA2)
  17. Ray Obiedo – Latin Jazz Project Vol. 2 (Rhythmus)
  18. Lauren Henderson – Musa (Brontosaurus)
  19. Jim Snidero – Strings (Savant)
  20. John Patitucci & Andy James – An Evening With John Patitucci & Andy James (Le Coq)
  21. Cory Weeds – What Is There to Say (Cellar)
  22. Bill Charlap – Street of Dreams (Blue Note)
  23. David Janeway – Distant Voices (Steeplechase)
  24. The Wonderful World of Louis Armstrong All Stars – A Gift to Pops (Verve)
  25. Royce Campbell – Cool School (Moon Cycle
  26. Shelia Jordan – Comes Love (Capri)
  27. Alan Broadbent – Broadbent Plays Brubeck (River)
  28. Montreal Jazz Trio – Montreal Jazz Trio (Odd Sound)
  29. The Cookers – Look Out! (Gearbox)
  30. Steve Million – What I Meant to Say (Origin)
  31. Art Hirahara – Open Sky (Posi-Tone)
  32. Rebecca Kilgore Trio – Volume 1 (Heavywood)
  33. Harvie S Trio – Going For It (Savant)
  34. Eliane Elias – Mirror Mirror (Candid)
  35. Samara Joy – Samara Joy (Whirlwind)
  36. Joey DeFrancesco – More Music (Mack Avenue)
  37. Jenny Klukken – Color in Motion (Jenny Klukken)
  38. Gerry Gibbs – Songs from My Father (Whaling City Sound)
  39. Mike LeDonne – It’s All Your Fault (Savant)
  40. Helen Sung – Quartet (Sunnyside)

Tags

Night Trainmusic
Chris Heim
Chicago native Chris Heim produces and hosts Global Village, a nationally and internationally distributed world music show heard in more than 40 states and nearly 40 countries; the nightly jazz show Night Train, and Crossroads, KMUW’s twice-weekly blues and R&B show. In 2020, Chris received first place in Special Program from the Kansas Association of Broadcasters for Global Village at the Savannah Music Festival, as well as first place in DJ Personality Air Check for Night Train.
See stories by Chris Heim