Night Train Top 40 For November
- Shawnn Monteiro – You Are There (Whaling City Sound)
- Roseanna Vitro – Sing a Song of Bird (Skyline)
- Susan Krebs – Daybreak (GreenGig Music)
- Graham Dechter – Major Influence (Capri)
- Houston Person – Live in Paris (High Note)
- Various – Relief (Mack Avenue)
- Kendall Carter – Introducing Kendall Carter (Lladnek Music)
- Christian McBride & Inside Straight – Live at the Village Vanguard (Mack Avenue)
- Antonio Adolfo – Forever Jobim (AAM)
- Trineice Robinson – All or Nothing (4RM Music)
- Paston/Spangler Septet -Anthem for a New Nation (Eastlawn)
- Bruce Forman – Reunion! (B4Man Music)
- Kyle Asche Organ Trio – Five Down Blues (Cellar)
- Pat Coil – How Deep is the Ocean (Burton Avenue)
- Nicolas Payton – Smoke Sessions (Smoke Sessions)
- Randy Napoleon – Rust Belt Roots (OA2)
- Ray Obiedo – Latin Jazz Project Vol. 2 (Rhythmus)
- Lauren Henderson – Musa (Brontosaurus)
- Jim Snidero – Strings (Savant)
- John Patitucci & Andy James – An Evening With John Patitucci & Andy James (Le Coq)
- Cory Weeds – What Is There to Say (Cellar)
- Bill Charlap – Street of Dreams (Blue Note)
- David Janeway – Distant Voices (Steeplechase)
- The Wonderful World of Louis Armstrong All Stars – A Gift to Pops (Verve)
- Royce Campbell – Cool School (Moon Cycle
- Shelia Jordan – Comes Love (Capri)
- Alan Broadbent – Broadbent Plays Brubeck (River)
- Montreal Jazz Trio – Montreal Jazz Trio (Odd Sound)
- The Cookers – Look Out! (Gearbox)
- Steve Million – What I Meant to Say (Origin)
- Art Hirahara – Open Sky (Posi-Tone)
- Rebecca Kilgore Trio – Volume 1 (Heavywood)
- Harvie S Trio – Going For It (Savant)
- Eliane Elias – Mirror Mirror (Candid)
- Samara Joy – Samara Joy (Whirlwind)
- Joey DeFrancesco – More Music (Mack Avenue)
- Jenny Klukken – Color in Motion (Jenny Klukken)
- Gerry Gibbs – Songs from My Father (Whaling City Sound)
- Mike LeDonne – It’s All Your Fault (Savant)
- Helen Sung – Quartet (Sunnyside)