NEA Jazz Master Billy Hart, Jazz Divas and Giving Tuesday & World AIDS Day Specials

Monday, November 29

Night Train marks the birthday of drummer and 2022 NEA Jazz Master Billy Hart with music from two new albums he appears on – from the veteran The Cookers lineup and with pianist David Janeway. We’ll also mark birthdays of drummer Adam Nussbaum, New Orleans clarinetist Dr. Michael White, and legendary composer Billy Strayhorn (featured in a special in hour two about his long, rewarding musical relationship with Duke Ellington). We’ll remember Dave Frishberg with a Strayhorn medley he recorded, showcase a Joe Henderson tribute album for the Saxophone Month feature, and highlight an exquisite new album from the Bill Charlap Trio.

Tuesday, November 30

Night Train teams up with Global Village and Strange Currency to mark Giving Tuesday. We’ll hear music with a philanthropic bent and from a number of benefit albums, including the newly released Relief album featuring previously unreleased tracks from a who’s who of jazz artists to benefit the Jazz Foundation of America. There’s also new music from singers Roseanna Vitro and Trineice Robinson, and from the Wonderful World of Louis Armstrong All Stars. And Night Train wraps up the November Saxophone Month feature on Charlie Parker with Voices.

Wednesday, December 1

Night Train is working with Global Village and Strange Currency to mark World AIDS Day with music from the Red Hot and other AIDS benefit recordings. We’ll also mark birthdays of bass great Jaco Pastorius, singer Lisa Fischer, and saxophonist Carlos Garnett. And new music tonight comes from Graham Dechter, Sons of Kemet, and Christian McBride & Inside Straight.

Thursday, December 2

It’s jazz divas, classic and contemporary, tonight on the Night Train. We’ll hear such greats as Carmen McRae with another legend, Betty Carter, Billie Holiday, Abbey Lincoln (from a tribute to Billie), Shirley Horn, and Ella Fitzgerald, along with rising stars Catherine Russell, Jazzmeia Horn, and Cecile McLorin Salvant.