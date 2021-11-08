Remembering Pat Martino, Organic Duke, Hubert Laws & Airmen of Note

Monday, November 8

Night Train marks the birthdays of several artists, and we’ll hear them guesting with saxophonists as the November Saxophone Month feature continues. Guitarist Russell Malone appears with Vincent Herring and Jimmy Heath, and drummer Eric Harland is featured with Charles Lloyd. (Lloyd is also featured in a special in hour two focusing on post-Coltrane saxophonists.) And there are two new albums with strings featured tonight – Helen Sung with the Harlem Quartet and Alan Broadbent’s tribute to Dave Brubeck with the London Metropolitan Strings.

Tuesday, November 9

Tonight on the Night Train, it’s ‘Organic’ Ellington as the show highlights Duke Ellington. We’ll hear his music featuring Wild Bill Davis on organ and an array of Ellington compositions performed by jazz organists, including Pat Bianchi (as part of the band led by the late, great guitarist Pat Martino), Jimmy McGriff, Jimmy Smith, the Organik Vibe Trio, ‘Papa’ John DeFrancesco and more. And as we continue the November Saxophone Month feature, there’s music from Benny Carter, Cory Weeds, Houston Person, and Johnny Hodges.

Wednesday, November 10

On the Night Train tonight, we remember one of the greats of jazz guitar, Pat Martino, who passed away earlier this month. We’ll hear some of his classic tracks in hour one, and then in the second hour, it’s an exclusive concert performance from Martino at the Savannah Music Festival. Night Train also marks birthdays of saxophonist Houston Person (for the Saxophone Month feature and with music from his new album, Live in Paris), Warren Wolf (in a sneak preview of a new live set from Christian McBride’s Inside Straight featuring Wolf). We join in with Global Village tonight to mark the birthday of eclectic flutist Hubert Laws.

Thursday, November 11

To mark Veterans’ Day, Night Train turns things over to the Airmen of Note, the premier jazz ensemble of the U.S. Air Force, for two special concert performances. In conjunction with the November Saxophone Month feature, we’ll offer shows featuring two great saxophonists who were special guests with the Airmen – Walt Weiskopf and Paquito D’Rivera.