Saxophone Month inc. Bari Night + Conrad Herwig, Kurt Elling & Modern Gypsy Jazz

Monday, November 1

Night Train marks birthdays of soul-jazz saxophonist Lou Donaldson (featuring the late, great organist Dr. Lonnie Smith), percussionist John Santos (with guitarist Charlie Hunter), pianist Roger Kellaway (supporting singer Helen Merrill), and trombonist Conrad Herwig (highlighting his acclaimed “Latin Side” series and featured in an interview and concert special in hour two). New music tonight comes from singer Trineice Robinson, pianists Antonio Adolfo and Lisa Hilton, and guitarist Royce Campbell.

Tuesday, November 2

Music tonight on the Night Train, comes from saxophonist Phil Woods, pianist Frank Kimbrough, and singer Kurt Elling (with music from his new album in hour one and featured in a special in hour two) – all born on this date. There are new releases from Miles Davis and Kenny Garrett, and we hear a classic track from soul-jazz organ great Dr. Lonnie Smith.

Wednesday, November 3

Night Train highlights some contemporary ‘gypsy jazz’ inspired by Django Reinhardt and the Hot Club of France, including music from Pearl Django, Stephane Wrembel, Quartet San Francisco, Tchavolo Schmitt and more. We’ll also hear solo projects from Dave Lambert, Jon Hendricks, and Annie Ross, who rose to fame as part of the pioneering vocalese combo of Lambert Hendricks and Ross, classics from jazz legends John Coltrane and Bill Evans, and selections from jazz violinists Mads Tolling and Didier Lockwood.

Thursday, November 4

As part of the November Saxophone Month feature, Night Train highlights the powerful sound of the baritone saxophone. We’ll hear both legends and contemporary players, including Gerry Mulligan, Ronnie Cuber, Claire Daly, James Carter, The Three Baritone Saxophone Band and more. New music tonight comes from Dave McMurray, Bobby West, Bruce Harris, Houston Person, and Kendall Carter.