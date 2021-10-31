© 2021 KMUW
Night Train Top 40 For October

Published October 31, 2021 at 5:00 PM CDT
  1. Lauren Henderson – Musa (Brontosaurus)
  2. Pat Coil – How Deep is the Ocean (Burton Avenue)
  3. Graham Dechter – Major Influence (Capri)
  4. Night Crawlers – Do You Know A Good Thing? (Cellar)
  5. Ray Obiedo – Latin Jazz Project Vol. 2 (Rhythmus)
  6. Roseanna Vitro – Sing a Song of Bird (Skyline)
  7. Jenny Klukken – Color in Motion (Jenny Klukken)
  8. John Stein – Serendipity (Whaling City Sound)
  9. Kyle Asche Organ Trio – Five Down Blues (Cellar)
  10. Antonio Adolfo – Forever Jobim (AAM)
  11. John Chin – Anything Mose! (John Chin)
  12. Gerry Gibbs – Songs from My Father (Whaling City Sound)
  13. Bill Evans – Everybody Still Digs Bill Evans (Craft)
  14. Harvie S Trio – Going For It (Savant)
  15. Eliane Elias – Mirror Mirror (Candid)
  16. Samara Joy – Samara Joy (Whirlwind)
  17. Randy Napoleon – Rust Belt Roots (OA2)
  18. Evan Arntzen – Countermelody (Dot Time)
  19. Mike LeDonne – It’s All Your Fault (Savant)
  20. Houston Person – Live in Paris (High Note)
  21. Montreal Jazz Trio – Montreal Jazz Trio (Odd Sound)
  22. Alan Broadbent – Broadbent Plays Brubeck (River)
  23. Royce Campbell – Cool School (Moon Cycle
  24. Joe Farnsworth – City of Sounds (Smoke Sessions)
  25. Stacey Kent – Songs from Other Places (Candid)
  26. Joey DeFrancesco – More Music (Mack Avenue)
  27. Jeff Lederer & Sunwatcher – Eightfold Path (Little (I) Music)
  28. Bob Mintzer & the WDR Big Band Cologne – Soundscapes (MCG Jazz)
  29. Steve Million – What I Meant to Say (Origin)
  30. Renee Rosnes – Kinds of Love (Smoke Sessions)
  31. Shelia Jordan – Comes Love (Capri)
  32. Wayne Coniglio & Scott Whitfield – Faster Friends (Summit)
  33. Trineice Robinson – All or Nothing (4RM Music)
  34. Leon Lee Dorsey – Freedom Jazz Dance (JazzAvenue1)
  35. Roy Hargrove/Mulgrew Miller – In Harmony (Resonance)
  36. Rahsaan Barber – Mosaic (Jazz Music City)
  37. Kendall Carter – Introducing Kendall Carter (Lladnek Music)
  38. Bruce Harris – Sound View (Cellar)
  39. Behn Gillece – Still Doing Our Thing (Posi- Tone)
  40. Gemma Sherry – Music to Dream To (Tunley)

Chris Heim
Chicago native Chris Heim produces and hosts Global Village, a nationally and internationally distributed world music show heard in more than 40 states and nearly 40 countries; the nightly jazz show Night Train, and Crossroads, KMUW’s twice-weekly blues and R&B show. In 2020, Chris received first place in Special Program from the Kansas Association of Broadcasters for Global Village at the Savannah Music Festival, as well as first place in DJ Personality Air Check for Night Train.
