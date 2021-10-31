Night Train Top 40 For October
- Lauren Henderson – Musa (Brontosaurus)
- Pat Coil – How Deep is the Ocean (Burton Avenue)
- Graham Dechter – Major Influence (Capri)
- Night Crawlers – Do You Know A Good Thing? (Cellar)
- Ray Obiedo – Latin Jazz Project Vol. 2 (Rhythmus)
- Roseanna Vitro – Sing a Song of Bird (Skyline)
- Jenny Klukken – Color in Motion (Jenny Klukken)
- John Stein – Serendipity (Whaling City Sound)
- Kyle Asche Organ Trio – Five Down Blues (Cellar)
- Antonio Adolfo – Forever Jobim (AAM)
- John Chin – Anything Mose! (John Chin)
- Gerry Gibbs – Songs from My Father (Whaling City Sound)
- Bill Evans – Everybody Still Digs Bill Evans (Craft)
- Harvie S Trio – Going For It (Savant)
- Eliane Elias – Mirror Mirror (Candid)
- Samara Joy – Samara Joy (Whirlwind)
- Randy Napoleon – Rust Belt Roots (OA2)
- Evan Arntzen – Countermelody (Dot Time)
- Mike LeDonne – It’s All Your Fault (Savant)
- Houston Person – Live in Paris (High Note)
- Montreal Jazz Trio – Montreal Jazz Trio (Odd Sound)
- Alan Broadbent – Broadbent Plays Brubeck (River)
- Royce Campbell – Cool School (Moon Cycle
- Joe Farnsworth – City of Sounds (Smoke Sessions)
- Stacey Kent – Songs from Other Places (Candid)
- Joey DeFrancesco – More Music (Mack Avenue)
- Jeff Lederer & Sunwatcher – Eightfold Path (Little (I) Music)
- Bob Mintzer & the WDR Big Band Cologne – Soundscapes (MCG Jazz)
- Steve Million – What I Meant to Say (Origin)
- Renee Rosnes – Kinds of Love (Smoke Sessions)
- Shelia Jordan – Comes Love (Capri)
- Wayne Coniglio & Scott Whitfield – Faster Friends (Summit)
- Trineice Robinson – All or Nothing (4RM Music)
- Leon Lee Dorsey – Freedom Jazz Dance (JazzAvenue1)
- Roy Hargrove/Mulgrew Miller – In Harmony (Resonance)
- Rahsaan Barber – Mosaic (Jazz Music City)
- Kendall Carter – Introducing Kendall Carter (Lladnek Music)
- Bruce Harris – Sound View (Cellar)
- Behn Gillece – Still Doing Our Thing (Posi- Tone)
- Gemma Sherry – Music to Dream To (Tunley)