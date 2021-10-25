Montgomery Brothers + Jimmy Heath, Mike LeDonne, Leslie Bricusse & Chico O’Farrill

Monday, October 25

Night Train continues the October feature with some of the earliest music recorded by guitar great Wes Montgomery. We’ll also hear new music from Joey DeFrancesco, Jeff Lederer (with WSU alum Matt Wilson) and Dennis Mitcheltree. And we mark birthdays of trumpeter Terumasa Hino and veteran saxophonist Jimmy Heath (featured in a special in hour two of the show).

Tuesday, October 26

Night Train remembers the late soul-jazz organ great Dr. Lonnie Smith with one of his classic tracks and marks birthdays of trumpeter Eddie Henderson, singer Ranee Lee, third stream star Jacques Loussier, and keyboardist Mike LeDonne (with music from his new album in hour one and a special featuring him in hour two of the show). New music tonight comes from pianist Eliane Elias with Chick Corea, and for the October feature, we hear Wes Montgomery with his brothers Buddy and Monk, and a recent tribute to Buddy from pianist Isaiah J. Thompson.

Wednesday, October 27

Night Train remembers composer, lyricist, and playwright Leslie Bricusse with jazz versions of some of his classic songs performed by Patricia Barber, Bill Frisell, Nina Simone, and Graham Dechter. And we mark birthdays of pianist David Hazeltine (with an original composition in tribute to October featured artist Buddy Montgomery) and Norwegian bassist Arild Anderson; and there’s new music tonight from Latin jazz guitarist Ray Obiedo, marimba player Jenny Klukken, saxophonist Bob Mintzer with the WDR Big Band, and award-winning singer Samara Joy.

Thursday, October 28

Night Train highlights a new album of previously unreleased live performances from Harold Land with October featured artist Monk Montgomery. We’ll also hear new music from drummer Joe Farnsworth and singer Roseanna Vitro. And on our birthday list for tonight are singer/pianist Andy Bey, bassist Glen Moore from the chamber jazz ensemble Oregon, guitarist Kurt Rosenwinkel, and Latin jazz pioneer Chico O’Farrill (with a special in hour two featuring his son, Arturo, who served as Chico’s pianist and musical director).