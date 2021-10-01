© 2021 KMUW
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Night_Train_Square.jpg
Night Train

Night Train Top 40 For September

Published October 1, 2021 at 12:02 AM CDT
Night_Train_Square.jpg
  1. Kyle Asche Organ Trio – Five Down Blues (Cellar)
  2. Antonio Adolfo – Forever Jobim (AAM)
  3. Ray Obiedo – Latin Jazz Project Vol. 2 (Rhythmus)
  4. Night Crawlers – Do You Know A Good Thing? (Cellar)
  5. Roy Hargrove/Mulgrew Miller – In Harmony (Resonance)
  6. Roseanna Vitro – Sing a Song of Bird (Skyline)
  7. John Chin – Anything Mose! (John Chin)
  8. Gerry Gibbs – Songs from My Father (Whaling City Sound)
  9. Jenny Klukken – Color in Motion (Jenny Klukken)
  10. Pat Coil – How Deep is the Ocean (Burton Avenue)
  11. Lauren Henderson – Musa (Brontosaurus)
  12. John Stein – Serendipity (Whaling City Sound)
  13. Rahsaan Barber – Mosaic (Jazz Music City)
  14. Kendall Carter – Introducing Kendall Carter (Lladnek Music)
  15. Bill Evans – Everybody Still Digs Bill Evans (Craft)
  16. Bruce Harris – Sound View (Cellar)
  17. Leon Lee Dorsey – Freedom Jazz Dance (JazzAvenue1)
  18. Simon Moullier Trio – Countdown (Fresh Sound New Talent)
  19. Evan Arntzen – Countermelody (Dot Time)
  20. Amber Weekes – Round Midnight Reimagined (Amber Weekes)
  21. Harvie S Trio – Going For It (Savant)
  22. Jared Hall - Seen in the Scene (Origin)
  23. Julian Lage – Squint (Blue Note)
  24. Behn Gillece – Still Doing Our Thing (Posi- Tone)
  25. Alexa Tarantino – Firefly (Posi-Tone)
  26. Mike LeDonne – It’s All Your Fault (Savant)
  27. Hays Street Hart – All Things Are (Smoke Sessions)
  28. Rale Micic – Only Love Will Stay (Whaling City Sound)
  29. Jeremy Monteiro – Live at the No Black Tie (Jazz Note)
  30. Graham Dechter – Major Influence (Capri)
  31. Paxton/Spangler Septet – Anthem for the New Nation (Eastlawn)
  32. Joe Farnsworth – City of Sounds (Smoke Sessions)
  33. Jennifer Wharton’s Bonegasm – Not a Novelty (Sunnyside)
  34. Gemmy Sherry – Music to Dream To (Tunley)
  35. Hazel Mitchell-Bell – Sack Full of Dreams (Hazel Mitchell-Bell)
  36. Art Hirahara – Open Sky (Posi-Tone)
  37. Al Williams Jazz Society – Then and Now (Al Williams)
  38. Yoron Israel – New Dreams (Ronja)
  39. Kenny Garrett – Sounds from the Ancestors (Mack Avenue
  40. Ward, Cassidy, Halim – Altoizm (Afar Music)

Tags

Night Trainmusic
Chris Heim
Chicago native Chris Heim produces and hosts Global Village, a nationally and internationally distributed world music show heard in more than 40 states and nearly 40 countries; the nightly jazz show Night Train, and Crossroads, KMUW’s twice-weekly blues and R&B show. In 2020, Chris received first place in Special Program from the Kansas Association of Broadcasters for Global Village at the Savannah Music Festival, as well as first place in DJ Personality Air Check for Night Train.
See stories by Chris Heim