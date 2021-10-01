Night Train Top 40 For September
- Kyle Asche Organ Trio – Five Down Blues (Cellar)
- Antonio Adolfo – Forever Jobim (AAM)
- Ray Obiedo – Latin Jazz Project Vol. 2 (Rhythmus)
- Night Crawlers – Do You Know A Good Thing? (Cellar)
- Roy Hargrove/Mulgrew Miller – In Harmony (Resonance)
- Roseanna Vitro – Sing a Song of Bird (Skyline)
- John Chin – Anything Mose! (John Chin)
- Gerry Gibbs – Songs from My Father (Whaling City Sound)
- Jenny Klukken – Color in Motion (Jenny Klukken)
- Pat Coil – How Deep is the Ocean (Burton Avenue)
- Lauren Henderson – Musa (Brontosaurus)
- John Stein – Serendipity (Whaling City Sound)
- Rahsaan Barber – Mosaic (Jazz Music City)
- Kendall Carter – Introducing Kendall Carter (Lladnek Music)
- Bill Evans – Everybody Still Digs Bill Evans (Craft)
- Bruce Harris – Sound View (Cellar)
- Leon Lee Dorsey – Freedom Jazz Dance (JazzAvenue1)
- Simon Moullier Trio – Countdown (Fresh Sound New Talent)
- Evan Arntzen – Countermelody (Dot Time)
- Amber Weekes – Round Midnight Reimagined (Amber Weekes)
- Harvie S Trio – Going For It (Savant)
- Jared Hall - Seen in the Scene (Origin)
- Julian Lage – Squint (Blue Note)
- Behn Gillece – Still Doing Our Thing (Posi- Tone)
- Alexa Tarantino – Firefly (Posi-Tone)
- Mike LeDonne – It’s All Your Fault (Savant)
- Hays Street Hart – All Things Are (Smoke Sessions)
- Rale Micic – Only Love Will Stay (Whaling City Sound)
- Jeremy Monteiro – Live at the No Black Tie (Jazz Note)
- Graham Dechter – Major Influence (Capri)
- Paxton/Spangler Septet – Anthem for the New Nation (Eastlawn)
- Joe Farnsworth – City of Sounds (Smoke Sessions)
- Jennifer Wharton’s Bonegasm – Not a Novelty (Sunnyside)
- Gemmy Sherry – Music to Dream To (Tunley)
- Hazel Mitchell-Bell – Sack Full of Dreams (Hazel Mitchell-Bell)
- Art Hirahara – Open Sky (Posi-Tone)
- Al Williams Jazz Society – Then and Now (Al Williams)
- Yoron Israel – New Dreams (Ronja)
- Kenny Garrett – Sounds from the Ancestors (Mack Avenue
- Ward, Cassidy, Halim – Altoizm (Afar Music)