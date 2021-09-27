Jon Hendricks & Chico Hamilton + WSU Alum Matt Wilson, Drummers & Coffee Day

Monday, September 27

Night Train marks the birthday of acclaimed drummer and WSU alum Matt Wilson (including a special featuring him in hour two of the show). We also celebrate the birthdays of two bebop masters – pianist Bud Powell and trumpeter Red Rodney. There’s also music from Charlie Watts with the Danish Radio Big Band, September featured artists Jon Hendricks (from a Manhattan Transfer tribute album) and Chico Hamilton, and new releases from vibes player Behn Gillece and the Hays Street Hart trio.

Tuesday, September 28

Tonight on the Night Train, we ‘give the drummer some,’ with music from groups led by drummers both legendary and contemporary. We’ll hear September featured artist Chico Hamilton, greats like Roy Haynes, Art Blakey and Elvin Jones, and such in-demand contemporary players at Joe Farnsworth, Yoron Israel, Gerry Gibbs and Willie Jones III. New releases tonight come from the Paxton/Spangler Septet (with a tribute to South African pianist and composer Abdullah Ibrahim), Antonio Adolfo (with a tribute to Jobim), the Kyle Asche Organ Trio, guitarist John Stein, and Singaporean pianist Jeremy Monteiro.

Wednesday, September 29

Night Train teams up with Global Village and Strange Currency to mark Coffee Day. We’ll brew up some caffeinated tunes from Ella Mae Morse, Peggy Lee, Billy Taylor, Gemma Sherry, Mundell Lowe and more. We also mark birthdays of violinist Jean-Luc Ponty and pianist David Kikoski, continue the September feature with Jon Hendricks and Chico Hamilton, and highlight new releases from Kenny Garrett, the Night Crawlers, Graham Dechter, Simon Moullier, and Evan Arntzen.

Thursday, September 30

Night Train wraps up the September feature marking centennial birthdays of vocalese master Jon Hendricks and drummer Chico Hamilton. We celebrate the birthdays of pianist Patrice Rushen, saxophonist Antonio Hart and pioneering bebop bassist Oscar Pettiford (with Coleman Hawkins in hour one and in a Jazz Profiles special in our two). New music tonight comes from drummer Gerry Gibbs (with a tribute to his father Terry Gibbs), a Charlie Parker vocalese tribute from Roseanna Vitro, a tribute to Mose Allison from John Chin, and Latin jazz guitar from Ray Obiedo.