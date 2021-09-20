Sept. Centennials – Jon Hendricks & Chico Hamilton + Peace Day, Fall & John Coltrane

Monday, September 20

Today marks the centennial birthday of September featured artist Chico Hamilton and Night Train marks the occasion with music from across his career and featuring the drummer with a number of major jazz artists mentored in his groups, including Eric Dolpy, Larry Coryell, Gábor Szabó, and Charles Lloyd. We also mark birthdays of pianist Dan Cray and bassist Red Mitchell (as a leader and with Billie Holiday and Mose Allison) and feature new releases from soul-jazz organist Kendall Carter, the Mark Masters Ensemble’s tribute to the Blanton-Webster era of the Ellington Orchestra. John Chin’s salute to Mose Allison, and guitarist Roni Ben-Hur.

Tuesday, September 21

Night Train teams up with Global Village and Strange Currency to mark the International Day of Peace with moving pieces from Bill Evans, Horace Silver, Pat Metheny with Brad Mehldau, Cathy Segal-Garcia and September featured artist Chico Hamilton. We’ll also mark the birthdays of Wichita guitar great Jerry Hahn, songwriter Leonard Cohen, and pianist Henry Butler (featured in a concert special in hour two of the show).

Wednesday, September 22

Night Train teams up with Global Village and Strange Currency to mark the arrival of autumn with a program devoted to both classic and contemporary songs about fall. Among the artists featured– Cannonball Adderley, Nat Adderley, John Coltrane with Johnny Hartman, Bob Dorough, the Jacques Loussier Trio, the David Murray Quartet, Mose Allison, Patricia Barber, Vanessa Rubin, and more.

Thursday, September 23

Featured artists tonight on the Night Train include Ray Charles, Les McCann, Irene Reid, and John Coltrane (including a special focusing on his final recordings for the Impulse label in hour two) – all born on this date. And we’ll hear music from September featured artist Jon Hendricks, and new releases from Leon Lee Dorsey, The Kyle Asche Organ Trio, Mike LeDonne and Jared Hall.

