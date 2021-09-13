Sept. Centennials – Jon Hendricks & Chico Hamilton + Charles Brown, Piano Jazz & Hispanic Heritage Month

Monday, September 13

Night Train marks the birthday of legendary jazz-inflected R&B pianist and singer Charles Brown with music from his comeback years in hour one and a special tracing of his career in hour two. There’s also music from September featured artists Jon Hendricks (from the groundbreaking Lambert Hendricks & Ross debut) and drummer Chico Hamilton (from one of his classic early recordings). And there’s new music from pianists Pat Coil and Art Hirahara.

Tuesday, September 14

The richness and variety of piano jazz is on display tonight as Night Train highlights pianists, both legendary and contemporary, in a wide array of styles and approaches. We’ll hear music from Herbie Hancock, McCoy Tyner, Horace Silver, Red Garland, Erroll Garner, Keith Jarrett, Roberto Fonseca, Lynne Arriale, and more.

Wednesday, September 15

Night Train teams up with Global Village and Strange Currency to mark the start of Hispanic Heritage Month. We’ll hear a wide array of Latin styles in hour one from such artists as West Coast Latin jazz pioneer Al McKibbon, Argentine saxophonist Gato Barbieri, and new releases from singer Lauren Henderson and guitarist Ray Obiedo. The 15th is also the birthday of popular saxophonist Cannonball Adderley and we’ll hear some of his Brazilian-flavored works. In hour two, it’s a concert performance from acclaimed Brazilian bassist Nilson Matta and his band.

Thursday, September 16

Today is the birthday of September featured artist Jon Hendricks and Night Train celebrates with music he did with Lambert Hendricks & Ross, Lambert Hendricks & Bavan, as a guest with Kurt Elling, and on a later Grammy-winning album of his own. We’ll also hear songs with his classic lyrics sung by Mary Stallings, Carmen McRae, and Helen Merrill. Night Train also marks birthdays of blues legend B.B. King, baritone saxophone master Hamiet Bluiett, and guitarist Charlie Byrd. And we’ll hear new releases from saxophonists Alexa Tarantino and Rahsaan Barber, trumpeter Bruce Harris, a previously unreleased live set from trumpeter Roy Hargrove and pianist Mulgrew Miller, a new release featuring one of the last concerts of Miles Davis, and Roseanna Vitro’s vocalese tribute to Charlie Parker (with another song featuring lyrics from Jon Hendricks).

