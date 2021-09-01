Night Train Top 40 For August
- Bill Evans – Everybody Still Digs Bill Evans (Craft)
- Simon Moullier Trio – Countdown (Fresh Sound New Talent)
- Lilly – The Song Is You (Challenge)
- Antonio Adolfo – Forever Jobim (AAM)
- Kendall Carter – Introducing Kendall Carter (Lladnek Music)
- John Stein – Serendipity (Whaling City Sound)
- Lauren Henderson – Musa (Brontosaurus)
- Night Crawlers – Do You Know A Good Thing? (Cellar)
- Roy Hargrove/Mulgrew Miller – In Harmony (Resonance)
- Kyle Asche Organ Trio – Five Down Blues (Cellar)
- Jenny Klukken – Color in Motion (Jenny Klukken)
- Leon Lee Dorsey – Freedom Jazz Dance (JazzAvenue1)
- John Chin – Anything Mose! (John Chin)
- Amber Weekes – Round Midnight Reimagined (Amber Weekes)
- Bob Franceschini - Whole Lotta Love (Chesky)
- Julian Lage – Squint (Blue Note)
- Harvie S Trio – Going For It (Savant)
- Mark Masters Ensemble – Masters & Baron Meet Blanton & Webster (Capri)
- Paul Silbergleit – The Hidden Standard (BluJazz)
- Rahsaan Barber – Mosaic (Jazz Music City)
- Jennifer Wharton’s Bonegasm – Not a Novelty (Sunnyside)
- Mike LeDonne – It’s All Your Fault (Savant)
- Hays Street Hart – All Things Are (Smoke Sessions)
- Evan Arntzen – Countermelody (Dot Time)
- Rale Micic – Only Love Will Stay (Whaling City Sound)
- Jeremy Monteiro – Live at the No Black Tie (Jazz Note)
- Alyssa Allgood – What Tomorrow Brings (Cellar)
- Willie Jones III – Fallen Heroes (WJ3)
- Roni Ben-Hur – Stories (Dot Time)
- Greg Skaff – Polaris (SMK)
- Cory Weeds – O Sole Mio! (Cellar)
- Dave McMurray – Grateful Deadication (Blue Note)
- Ray Obiedo – Latin Jazz Project Vol. 2 (Rhythmus)
- Dave Miller Trio – The Mask- Erade Is Over (Summit)
- Lisa Hilton – Transparent Sky (Ruby Slippers)
- Jared Hall- Seen in the Scene (Origin)
- Rebecca Kilgore Trio – Vol. 1 (Heavy Wood)
- Behn Gillece – Still Doing Our Thing (Posi- Tone)
- Alexa Tarantino – Firefly (Posi-Tone)
- Dan Wilson – Vessels of Wood and Earth (Mack Avenue)