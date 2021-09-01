© 2021 KMUW
Night Train

Night Train Top 40 For August

Published September 1, 2021 at 12:00 AM CDT
  1. Bill Evans – Everybody Still Digs Bill Evans (Craft)
  2. Simon Moullier Trio – Countdown (Fresh Sound New Talent)
  3. Lilly – The Song Is You (Challenge)
  4. Antonio Adolfo – Forever Jobim (AAM)
  5. Kendall Carter – Introducing Kendall Carter (Lladnek Music)
  6. John Stein – Serendipity (Whaling City Sound)
  7. Lauren Henderson – Musa (Brontosaurus)
  8. Night Crawlers – Do You Know A Good Thing? (Cellar)
  9. Roy Hargrove/Mulgrew Miller – In Harmony (Resonance)
  10. Kyle Asche Organ Trio – Five Down Blues (Cellar)
  11. Jenny Klukken – Color in Motion (Jenny Klukken)
  12. Leon Lee Dorsey – Freedom Jazz Dance (JazzAvenue1)
  13. John Chin – Anything Mose! (John Chin)
  14. Amber Weekes – Round Midnight Reimagined (Amber Weekes)
  15. Bob Franceschini - Whole Lotta Love (Chesky)
  16. Julian Lage – Squint (Blue Note)
  17. Harvie S Trio – Going For It (Savant)
  18. Mark Masters Ensemble – Masters & Baron Meet Blanton & Webster (Capri)
  19. Paul Silbergleit – The Hidden Standard (BluJazz)
  20. Rahsaan Barber – Mosaic (Jazz Music City)
  21. Jennifer Wharton’s Bonegasm – Not a Novelty (Sunnyside)
  22. Mike LeDonne – It’s All Your Fault (Savant)
  23. Hays Street Hart – All Things Are (Smoke Sessions)
  24. Evan Arntzen – Countermelody (Dot Time)
  25. Rale Micic – Only Love Will Stay (Whaling City Sound)
  26. Jeremy Monteiro – Live at the No Black Tie (Jazz Note)
  27. Alyssa Allgood – What Tomorrow Brings (Cellar)
  28. Willie Jones III – Fallen Heroes (WJ3)
  29. Roni Ben-Hur – Stories (Dot Time)
  30. Greg Skaff – Polaris (SMK)
  31. Cory Weeds – O Sole Mio! (Cellar)
  32. Dave McMurray – Grateful Deadication (Blue Note)
  33. Ray Obiedo – Latin Jazz Project Vol. 2 (Rhythmus)
  34. Dave Miller Trio – The Mask- Erade Is Over (Summit)
  35. Lisa Hilton – Transparent Sky (Ruby Slippers)
  36. Jared Hall- Seen in the Scene (Origin)
  37. Rebecca Kilgore Trio – Vol. 1 (Heavy Wood)
  38. Behn Gillece – Still Doing Our Thing (Posi- Tone)
  39. Alexa Tarantino – Firefly (Posi-Tone)
  40. Dan Wilson – Vessels of Wood and Earth (Mack Avenue)

Night Trainmusic
Chris Heim
Chicago native Chris Heim produces and hosts Global Village, a nationally and internationally distributed world music show heard in more than 40 states and nearly 40 countries; the nightly jazz show Night Train, and Crossroads, KMUW’s twice-weekly blues and R&B show. In 2020, Chris received first place in Special Program from the Kansas Association of Broadcasters for Global Village at the Savannah Music Festival, as well as first place in DJ Personality Air Check for Night Train.
