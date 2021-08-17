August Feature/Herb Ellis + Bill Evans, Duke Pearson & Drummer-less Trios

Monday, August 16

Night Train marks the birthdays of singer Mary Stallings, drummer Cecil Brooks III, and pianists Mal Waldron and Bill Evans (including music from the new Evans career retrospective and a special focusing on his classic Village Vanguard recordings in hour two of the shows). New music tonight comes from pianist Ray Gallon, saxophonist Dennis Mitcheltree, and trombonist Jennifer Wharton.

Tuesday, August 17

Night Train continues the August feature of music from guitarist Herb Ellis, this time with Ella Fitzgerald. There’s music from bluesman Luther Allison (featured throughout August on Crossroads), saxophonist Ike Quebec, and pianist Duke Pearson. It’s also the birthday of singer Grazyna Auguscik (also featured tonight on Global Village) with a featured album in hour one and a concert special in hour two of the show.

Wednesday, August 18

Night Train highlights music from vocalists Billie Holiday, Kurt Elling, and Eddie Jefferson (along with Allan Harris and The Manhattan Transfer doing tributes to that vocalese master); classic tracks from Grant Green, and Arnett Cobb with Joe Henderson; and contemporary Latin jazz from Gonzalo Rubalcaba and Bobby Sanabria.

Thursday, August 19

Night Train highlights drummer-less trios tonight – from the early classic lineup headed up by Nat Cole, to adventurous groups like the ones led by Jimmy Giuffre, to contemporary performers including Diana Krall, Ben Allison, Carla Bley, Lilly and more. We’ll also hear August featured artist Herb Ellis in drummer-less groups with Oscar Peterson, and in the Triple Treat trio with Monty Alexander and Ray Brown.