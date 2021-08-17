© 2021 KMUW
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Night_Train_Square.jpg
Night Train

August Feature/Herb Ellis + Bill Evans, Duke Pearson & Drummer-less Trios

Published August 17, 2021 at 1:26 PM CDT
Night_Train_Square.jpg

Monday, August 16

Night Train marks the birthdays of singer Mary Stallings, drummer Cecil Brooks III, and pianists Mal Waldron and Bill Evans (including music from the new Evans career retrospective and a special focusing on his classic Village Vanguard recordings in hour two of the shows). New music tonight comes from pianist Ray Gallon, saxophonist Dennis Mitcheltree, and trombonist Jennifer Wharton.

Tuesday, August 17

Night Train continues the August feature of music from guitarist Herb Ellis, this time with Ella Fitzgerald. There’s music from bluesman Luther Allison (featured throughout August on Crossroads), saxophonist Ike Quebec, and pianist Duke Pearson. It’s also the birthday of singer Grazyna Auguscik (also featured tonight on Global Village) with a featured album in hour one and a concert special in hour two of the show.

Wednesday, August 18

Night Train highlights music from vocalists Billie Holiday, Kurt Elling, and Eddie Jefferson (along with Allan Harris and The Manhattan Transfer doing tributes to that vocalese master); classic tracks from Grant Green, and Arnett Cobb with Joe Henderson; and contemporary Latin jazz from Gonzalo Rubalcaba and Bobby Sanabria.

Thursday, August 19

Night Train highlights drummer-less trios tonight – from the early classic lineup headed up by Nat Cole, to adventurous groups like the ones led by Jimmy Giuffre, to contemporary performers including Diana Krall, Ben Allison, Carla Bley, Lilly and more. We’ll also hear August featured artist Herb Ellis in drummer-less groups with Oscar Peterson, and in the Triple Treat trio with Monty Alexander and Ray Brown.

Tags

Night Trainmusic
Chris Heim
Chicago native Chris Heim produces and hosts Global Village, a nationally and internationally distributed world music show heard in more than 40 states and nearly 40 countries; the nightly jazz show Night Train, and Crossroads, KMUW’s twice-weekly blues and R&B show. In 2020, Chris received first place in Special Program from the Kansas Association of Broadcasters for Global Village at the Savannah Music Festival, as well as first place in DJ Personality Air Check for Night Train.
See stories by Chris Heim