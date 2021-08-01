Night Train Top 40 For July 2021
- Simon Moullier Trio – Countdown (Fresh Sound New Talent)
- Lauren Henderson – Musa (Brontosaurus)
- John Stein – Serendipity (Whaling City Sound)
- Lilly – The Song Is You (Challenge)
- Behn Gillece – Still Doing Our Thing (Posi- Tone)
- Jeremy Monteiro – Live at the No Black Tie (Jazz Note)
- Rale Micic – Only Love Will Stay (Whaling City Sound)
- Sons of Kemet – Black to the Future (Impulse)
- Dr. Lonnie Smith – Breath (Blue Note)
- Alexa Tarantino – Firefly (Posi-Tone)
- Roni Ben-Hur – Stories (Dot Time)
- Paul Silbergleit – The Hidden Standard (BluJazz)
- Dan Wilson – Vessels of Wood and Earth (Mack Avenue)
- Greg Abate – Magic Dance (Whaling City Sound)
- Greg Skaff – Polaris (SMK)
- Kendall Carter – Introducing (Lladnek Music)
- Bruce Harris – Sound View (Cellar)
- Vincent Herring – Preaching to the Choir (Smoke Sessions)
- Mark Masters Ensemble – Masters & Baron Meet Blanton & Webster (Capri)
- Rahsaan Barber – Mosaic (Jazz Music City)
- Jennifer Wharton’s Bonegasm – Not a Novelty (Sunnyside)
- Michael Wolff – Live at Vitellos (Sunnyside)
- Mike LeDonne – It’s All Your Fault (Savant)
- Hays Street Hart – All Things Are (Smoke Sessions)
- Brent Jensen – More Sounds of a Dry Martini (Origin)
- Slide Attack – Road Trip (Slide Attack)
- Anais Reno – Lovesome Thing (Harbinger)
- Alyssa Allgood – What Tomorrow Brings (Cellar)
- Evan Arntzen – Countermelody (Dot Time)
- Amber Weekes – Round Midnight Reimagined (Amber Weekes)
- Jenny Klukken – Color in Motion (Jenny Klukken)
- Kyle Asche Organ Trio – Five Down Blues (Cellar)
- Emmet Cohen – Future Stride (Mack Avenue)
- Nelson Riveros – The Latin Side of Wes Montgomery (Zoho)
- Ensemble Novo – Carinhoso (Ensemble Novo)
- Rebecca Kilgore Trio – Vol. 1 (Heavy Wood)
- Spike Wilner – Aliens & Wizards (Cellar)
- Jim Snidero – Live at the Deer Head Inn (Savant)
- Phill Fest – Café Fon Fon (Phill Fest)
- Doug MacDonald – Live in Hawaii (DMac Music)