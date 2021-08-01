© 2021 KMUW
Night Train

Night Train Top 40 For July 2021

Published August 1, 2021 at 7:00 AM CDT
  1. Simon Moullier Trio – Countdown (Fresh Sound New Talent)
  2. Lauren Henderson – Musa (Brontosaurus)
  3. John Stein – Serendipity (Whaling City Sound)
  4. Lilly – The Song Is You (Challenge)
  5. Behn Gillece – Still Doing Our Thing (Posi- Tone)
  6. Jeremy Monteiro – Live at the No Black Tie (Jazz Note)
  7. Rale Micic – Only Love Will Stay (Whaling City Sound)
  8. Sons of Kemet – Black to the Future (Impulse)
  9. Dr. Lonnie Smith – Breath (Blue Note)
  10. Alexa Tarantino – Firefly (Posi-Tone)
  11. Roni Ben-Hur – Stories (Dot Time)
  12. Paul Silbergleit – The Hidden Standard (BluJazz)
  13. Dan Wilson – Vessels of Wood and Earth (Mack Avenue)
  14. Greg Abate – Magic Dance (Whaling City Sound)
  15. Greg Skaff – Polaris (SMK)
  16. Kendall Carter – Introducing (Lladnek Music)
  17. Bruce Harris – Sound View (Cellar)
  18. Vincent Herring – Preaching to the Choir (Smoke Sessions)
  19. Mark Masters Ensemble – Masters & Baron Meet Blanton & Webster (Capri)
  20. Rahsaan Barber – Mosaic (Jazz Music City)
  21. Jennifer Wharton’s Bonegasm – Not a Novelty (Sunnyside)
  22. Michael Wolff – Live at Vitellos (Sunnyside)
  23. Mike LeDonne – It’s All Your Fault (Savant)
  24. Hays Street Hart – All Things Are (Smoke Sessions)
  25. Brent Jensen – More Sounds of a Dry Martini (Origin)
  26. Slide Attack – Road Trip (Slide Attack)
  27. Anais Reno – Lovesome Thing (Harbinger)
  28. Alyssa Allgood – What Tomorrow Brings (Cellar)
  29. Evan Arntzen – Countermelody (Dot Time)
  30. Amber Weekes – Round Midnight Reimagined (Amber Weekes)
  31. Jenny Klukken – Color in Motion (Jenny Klukken)
  32. Kyle Asche Organ Trio – Five Down Blues (Cellar)
  33. Emmet Cohen – Future Stride (Mack Avenue)
  34. Nelson Riveros – The Latin Side of Wes Montgomery (Zoho)
  35. Ensemble Novo – Carinhoso (Ensemble Novo)
  36. Rebecca Kilgore Trio – Vol. 1 (Heavy Wood)
  37. Spike Wilner – Aliens & Wizards (Cellar)
  38. Jim Snidero – Live at the Deer Head Inn (Savant)
  39. Phill Fest – Café Fon Fon (Phill Fest)
  40. Doug MacDonald – Live in Hawaii (DMac Music)

Chris Heim
Chicago native Chris Heim produces and hosts Global Village, a nationally and internationally distributed world music show heard in more than 40 states and nearly 40 countries; the nightly jazz show Night Train, and Crossroads, KMUW’s twice-weekly blues and R&B show. In 2020, Chris received first place in Special Program from the Kansas Association of Broadcasters for Global Village at the Savannah Music Festival, as well as first place in DJ Personality Air Check for Night Train.
