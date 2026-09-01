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Global Village

Global Village Top 40 – August 2026

By Chris Heim
Published September 1, 2026 at 12:00 AM CDT

Global Village Top 40 – August 2026
1.       The McDades – Thread the Light (Free Radio Records)
2.       Mexican Institute of Sound/Meridian Brothers – Ruido Tovar (Ansonia)
3.       Medusa Quartet – Weaving Gold in Broken Places (Medusa Quartet)
4.       Joey Quinones – IN a Soul Steady Situation (Colemine)
5.       Zuco 103 – Mais Alem (Zuco Sound)
6.       Shye Bem Tzur – Ranjha (World Circuit)
7.       Various – Kaiso Power (Soundway)
8.       Minyo Crusaders – From Japan With Love (Blue Note)
9.       Ibrahim Maalouf – Trumpets of Michel-Ange, Vol. 2 (Mister I.B.E.)
10.   Ziggy Marley – Bright Side (Tuff Gong)
11.   Momo – Tum Tum Tum (Agogo)
12.   L’Alba – Vivu (Buda Musique)
13.   Berima Amo – Rhythms of Love (ARC Music)
14.   Orquesta Akokan – America! (Daptone)
15.   Tako Toki – Un Dimanche a Monaco (Muju)
16.   Angelique Kidjo – Hope (Parlaphone)
17.   Divka – Folk Fatale (Divka)
18.   Elettro Mascarimiri – Tradisco (ARRA Produzioni Mediterranee)
19.   Le Diable à Cinq- Indomptable (Le Diable à Cinq)
20.   Los Orientales de Paramongo – 1972-76 (Analog Africa)
21.   Amsterdam Klezmer Band – Diaspora (Asphalt Tango)
22.   La Coixinera – Quanta Ballera! (Segell Microscopi)
23.   Kitka – Koko (Kitka)
24.   Girma Woldemichael – Nafqoté (Girma Woldemichael)
25.   Baklava Express – Sababa (Baklava Express)
26.   Eliane Elias – Ao Vivo (Candid)
27.   David Hillyard & the Rock Steady 7 – Home for Dinner (Org Music)
28.   Fatoumata Diawara – Massa (No Format)
29.   Antoine Dougbe – Et L’Orchestre Poly-Rythmo de Cotonou (Analog Africa)
30.   Riccardo Tesi/Paolo Zampini – Camerock (Visage)
31.   The Klezmatics – We Were Made for These Times (Shamus)
32.   Tal Mashiach – Who’s Around? (Anzic)
33.   Lucas Santtana – Brasiliano (No Format)
34.   Tamikrest – Assikel (Glitterbeat)
35.   Trevol – Folk D’Extraradi (Segell Microscopi)
36.   Vaiano’s Paisanos – Vaiano’s Paisanos (Jalopy)
37.   Shubaio Quartet – Ayalal (TempülZ)
38.   Bobby Matos Heritage Ensemble – Live/La Pena (Life Force Jazz)
39.   Gipsy Kings – Historia (Cooking Vinyl)
40.   BCUC – The Road Is Never Easy (Out Here)

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Chris Heim
Chris Heim produces and hosts Global Village, a nationally and internationally distributed world music show; the jazz show Night Train, and the weekly Concert Calendar. Chris is also a critic and freelance writer whose work has appeared in the Chicago Tribune, Utne, Global Rhythm, Dirty Linen, and Option, among others.
See stories by Chris Heim