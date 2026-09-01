Global Village Top 40 – August 2026
Global Village Top 40 – August 2026
1. The McDades – Thread the Light (Free Radio Records)
2. Mexican Institute of Sound/Meridian Brothers – Ruido Tovar (Ansonia)
3. Medusa Quartet – Weaving Gold in Broken Places (Medusa Quartet)
4. Joey Quinones – IN a Soul Steady Situation (Colemine)
5. Zuco 103 – Mais Alem (Zuco Sound)
6. Shye Bem Tzur – Ranjha (World Circuit)
7. Various – Kaiso Power (Soundway)
8. Minyo Crusaders – From Japan With Love (Blue Note)
9. Ibrahim Maalouf – Trumpets of Michel-Ange, Vol. 2 (Mister I.B.E.)
10. Ziggy Marley – Bright Side (Tuff Gong)
11. Momo – Tum Tum Tum (Agogo)
12. L’Alba – Vivu (Buda Musique)
13. Berima Amo – Rhythms of Love (ARC Music)
14. Orquesta Akokan – America! (Daptone)
15. Tako Toki – Un Dimanche a Monaco (Muju)
16. Angelique Kidjo – Hope (Parlaphone)
17. Divka – Folk Fatale (Divka)
18. Elettro Mascarimiri – Tradisco (ARRA Produzioni Mediterranee)
19. Le Diable à Cinq- Indomptable (Le Diable à Cinq)
20. Los Orientales de Paramongo – 1972-76 (Analog Africa)
21. Amsterdam Klezmer Band – Diaspora (Asphalt Tango)
22. La Coixinera – Quanta Ballera! (Segell Microscopi)
23. Kitka – Koko (Kitka)
24. Girma Woldemichael – Nafqoté (Girma Woldemichael)
25. Baklava Express – Sababa (Baklava Express)
26. Eliane Elias – Ao Vivo (Candid)
27. David Hillyard & the Rock Steady 7 – Home for Dinner (Org Music)
28. Fatoumata Diawara – Massa (No Format)
29. Antoine Dougbe – Et L’Orchestre Poly-Rythmo de Cotonou (Analog Africa)
30. Riccardo Tesi/Paolo Zampini – Camerock (Visage)
31. The Klezmatics – We Were Made for These Times (Shamus)
32. Tal Mashiach – Who’s Around? (Anzic)
33. Lucas Santtana – Brasiliano (No Format)
34. Tamikrest – Assikel (Glitterbeat)
35. Trevol – Folk D’Extraradi (Segell Microscopi)
36. Vaiano’s Paisanos – Vaiano’s Paisanos (Jalopy)
37. Shubaio Quartet – Ayalal (TempülZ)
38. Bobby Matos Heritage Ensemble – Live/La Pena (Life Force Jazz)
39. Gipsy Kings – Historia (Cooking Vinyl)
40. BCUC – The Road Is Never Easy (Out Here)