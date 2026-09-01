Global Village Top 40 – August 2026

1. The McDades – Thread the Light (Free Radio Records)

2. Mexican Institute of Sound/Meridian Brothers – Ruido Tovar (Ansonia)

3. Medusa Quartet – Weaving Gold in Broken Places (Medusa Quartet)

4. Joey Quinones – IN a Soul Steady Situation (Colemine)

5. Zuco 103 – Mais Alem (Zuco Sound)

6. Shye Bem Tzur – Ranjha (World Circuit)

7. Various – Kaiso Power (Soundway)

8. Minyo Crusaders – From Japan With Love (Blue Note)

9. Ibrahim Maalouf – Trumpets of Michel-Ange, Vol. 2 (Mister I.B.E.)

10. Ziggy Marley – Bright Side (Tuff Gong)

11. Momo – Tum Tum Tum (Agogo)

12. L’Alba – Vivu (Buda Musique)

13. Berima Amo – Rhythms of Love (ARC Music)

14. Orquesta Akokan – America! (Daptone)

15. Tako Toki – Un Dimanche a Monaco (Muju)

16. Angelique Kidjo – Hope (Parlaphone)

17. Divka – Folk Fatale (Divka)

18. Elettro Mascarimiri – Tradisco (ARRA Produzioni Mediterranee)

19. Le Diable à Cinq- Indomptable (Le Diable à Cinq)

20. Los Orientales de Paramongo – 1972-76 (Analog Africa)

21. Amsterdam Klezmer Band – Diaspora (Asphalt Tango)

22. La Coixinera – Quanta Ballera! (Segell Microscopi)

23. Kitka – Koko (Kitka)

24. Girma Woldemichael – Nafqoté (Girma Woldemichael)

25. Baklava Express – Sababa (Baklava Express)

26. Eliane Elias – Ao Vivo (Candid)

27. David Hillyard & the Rock Steady 7 – Home for Dinner (Org Music)

28. Fatoumata Diawara – Massa (No Format)

29. Antoine Dougbe – Et L’Orchestre Poly-Rythmo de Cotonou (Analog Africa)

30. Riccardo Tesi/Paolo Zampini – Camerock (Visage)

31. The Klezmatics – We Were Made for These Times (Shamus)

32. Tal Mashiach – Who’s Around? (Anzic)

33. Lucas Santtana – Brasiliano (No Format)

34. Tamikrest – Assikel (Glitterbeat)

35. Trevol – Folk D’Extraradi (Segell Microscopi)

36. Vaiano’s Paisanos – Vaiano’s Paisanos (Jalopy)

37. Shubaio Quartet – Ayalal (TempülZ)

38. Bobby Matos Heritage Ensemble – Live/La Pena (Life Force Jazz)

39. Gipsy Kings – Historia (Cooking Vinyl)

40. BCUC – The Road Is Never Easy (Out Here)