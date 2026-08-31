GV@Savannah, Jamaican Keys, Mambo Mania, Duke’s Far East & New Releases

Monday August 31

SPECIAL: The final Monday of every month, we present Global Village at the Savannah Music Festival, our award-winning monthly concert series showcasing top world music artists and groups who have appeared at the prestigious annual festival that takes place each spring in Savannah, Georgia.

Throughout August, Global Village has been featuring steelpan and other sounds from Trinidad and for this special Savannah show, we’ll hear Etienne Charles performing a commissioned work, Gullah Roots. The Trinidadian musician, composer and educator created a suite of music that explores Gullah music and its connections to Caribbean forms and American jazz.

Tuesday September 1

This time in the Global Village, we highlight Jamaican keyboard players, including Jackie Mittoo, Tyronie Downie, Robbie Lyn, and Monty Alexander. We’ll hear music they did with Bob Marley, the Skatalites, Peter Tosh, Ernest Ranglin, Sly & Robbie, and more.

Wednesday September 2

SPECIAL: It’s Mambo Mania this time in the Global Village, as we go back to the Golden Age of Mambo Music for the ‘Big Three’ (Tito Puente, Tito Rodriguez and Machito), one of the very first mambo compositions, and some of the pop, blues, jazz and R&B mambo-influenced spinoffs from the era, including selections from Rosemary Clooney, Ruth Brown, John Lee Hooker, Charlie Parker, and more.

Thursday September 3

Global Village explores the world jazz sounds of Duke Ellington’s Far East Suite. We’ll hear selections from that classic recording, along with different interpretations from Anthony Brown’s Asian American Orchestra and the Palmetto All Stars. We’ll also hear Indonesian rock band Panbers, classical guitarist Sharon Isbin with sarod player Amjad Ali Khan, contemporary Chinese group Bagedai, and Cuban neo-mambo group Orquesta Akokan (featured in this month’s Global Village at the Savannah Music Festival show later this month).