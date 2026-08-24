Vesuvius Day, Salif Keita, Soca, Cesaria Evora & Ladysmith’s Joseph Shabalala

Monday August 24

SPECIAL: It’s an eruption of music for Vesuvius Day this time in the Global Village – marking the date in the year 79 CE when Mount Vesuvius exploded and destroyed Pompeii. There’s (imagined) music from ancient Rome, neo-folk bands from Italy, and some volcanic songs from other places to mark the occasion. Among the artists featured are Riccardo Tesi, Stefan Grossman with John Renbourn, Susana Baca, the B-52s, and the ‘Virunga Volcano’ Samba Mapangala.

Tuesday August 25

SPECIAL: This time in the Global Village, we mark the birthday of one of the most influential artists to come from Mali – singer Salif Keita. We’ll hear music from his early days with the Rail Band and Les Ambassadeurs, a number of his own releases, and special guest appearances he made with Angelique Kidjo, Manu Dibango, Africando, and Ballake Sissoko.

Wednesday August 26

In conjunction with the August Steelpan Feature, Global Village heads to Trinidad for some classic soca – the soul calypso sound that added new influences and energy into traditional Trinidadian calypso music. We’ll hear some steelpan soca, along with selections from soca stars like Singing Francine, Lord Kitchener, and Black Stalin. Plus music from Latin legend Eddie Palmieri, Sao Tome’s Africa Negra, and African superstar Angelique Kidjo.

Thursday August 27

SPECIAL: Global Village celebrates the birthday of one of the greats of Cape Verdean music, Cesaria Evora. In this special edition of the show, we’ll hear some of her earliest recordings, classic tracks, rare guest appearances, some of the artists with whom she worked, and some artists who claim her as an influence.