World Jazz Birthdays, Global Violins, Caribbean Jazz Project, Robert Plant & Amsterdam Klezmer Band

Monday August 17

More world jazz fusion this time in the Global Village as we mark birthdays of Polish-born, US-based singer Grazyna Auguscik, saxophonist Ike Quebec (from his recently reissued Bossa Nova Soul Samba album), band leader, saxophonist and Louis Prima musical director Sam Butera, and Lebanese oud player Rabih Abou-Khalil. Plus new music from trumpeters Berima Amo and Ibrahim Maalouf, pop-flamenco favorites the Gipsy Kings, and old timey immigrant music from Vaiano’s Paisanos.

Tuesday August 18

SPECIAL: It’s global fiddles this time in the Global Village as we highlight global ensembles with violins as part of their lineup. We’ll get to some Nordic performers including the Floating Sofa Quartet, Lene Willemark, and Folk’Avant, Corsican band L’Alba, La Cuivraille from France, Italy’s Vesevo, Canada’s McDades, and multi-cultural ensembles Besarabia, Wishamalii, and the Medusa Quartet.

Wednesday August 19

Global Village this time features music from the Caribbean Jazz Project, with a lineup that included pan player Andy Narell (for the August Steelpan Month Feature). CJP was founded by vibes player Dave Samuels, and also featured guitarist Steve Khan, and saxophonist Paquito D’Rivera. The group drew on a variety of Caribbean influences – including Afro-Cuban jazz and Trinidadian calypso. We’ll also hear selections from world jazz greats Hugh Masekela, Gato Barbieri, and Roberto Mensecal.

Thursday August 20

SPECIAL: Today is Robert Plant’s birthday and Global Village celebrates with the world music side of his career in music with Led Zeppelin, as a solo artist, as a guest (with Afro Celt Sound System) and in covers from Dread Zeppelin, the Tuvan group Yat-Kha, the Pedrito Martinez Group, and Nguyen Le.