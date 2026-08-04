Niger, Andy Narell, Burkina Faso, Jamaica & New Releases

Monday August 3

SPECIAL: Global Village marks Independence Day in Niger with a salute to some of the artists and groups from that nation. We’ll hear music from the popular Tal National and the duo of Saadou Bori and Moussa Poussy, and several Tuareg groups with members from Niger, including Etran Finatawa, Toumast, and Bombino.

Tuesday August 4

Throughout August in the Global Village, we’re celebrating Steelpan Month. This time we highlight acclaimed contemporary player, Andy Narell, whose work brings together the music of Trinidad and jazz. We’ll hear music he did as a leader, with the Caribbean Jazz Project, and as a special guest with Angelique Kidjo. We’ll also hear music from Bela Fleck & the Flecktones, Ghanaian star Pat Thomas, and the latest from Monoswezi and Tako Toki.

Wednesday August 5

SPECIAL: Global Village marks Independence Day in Burkina Faso with a wide array of artists and styles from that West African nation. We’ll hear the popular singer Amadou Balake, one of the first African electric groups – Burkina Electric, rising star Kady Diarra, the Burkina-Mali duo Debademba, Farafina with ‘Fourth World’ creator Jon Hassell, and some funky ‘70s sounds from two compilations – the Original Sound of Burkina Faso and Bambara Mystic Soul.

Thursday August 6

SPECIAL: Global Village celebrates Jamaican Independence Day with a show devoted to music from the island nation, including selections from Bob Marley & the Wailers and solo projects from original Wailers Bunny Wailer and Peter Tosh, ska from the Skatalites and associated musicians, a rock steady hit from the Paragons, guitar legend Ernest Ranglin, and conscious reggae classics from Culture and Burning Spear.

Friday August 7

It’s New Month/New Music time in the Global Village. Each month, Global Village devotes an entire show to the best of recently released and forthcoming world music albums. Among the highlights this time:

New Canadian releases from the Medusa Quartet, the McDades, Le Diable A Cinq and Divka

The second album from Israeli composer Shye Ben Tzur, Radiohead’s Jonny Greenwood and the Qawwali singers of the Rajasthan Express

The meeting of contemporary Mexican and Colombian cumbia with Mexican Institute of Sound and the Meridian Brothers

The latest from reggae heir Ziggy Marley

Soul and ska by Joey Quinones

A new compilation of rare sounds from Malawi

Contemporary mambo from the New York-Cuba ensemble, Orquesta Akokan

And electro Brazil (Zuco 103) and electro pizzica (Mascarimiri)

