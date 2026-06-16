Tamikrest, Regis Gizavo, Xabi Aburruzaga, Paul McCartney & Ernest Ranglin

Monday June 15

This time in the Global Village, the spotlight is on acclaimed Tuareg band, Tamikrest. Following in the footsteps of the pioneering band, Tinariwen, Tamikrest create a hypnotic blend of traditional Tuareg sounds fired up by electric guitars and Western rock influences. We’ll hear selections from their new album, Assikel, along with music from earlier releases. Plus the latest from Corsican group L’Alba, Turkish psychedelic folk rockers Altin Gun, Nordic folk trio Ragna, and Mediterranean music by way of Brooklyn from Baklava Express.

Tuesday June 16

SPECIAL: Global Village remembers accordionist Regis Gizavo for his birthday today. One of Madagascar’s finest musicians, Gizavo first attracted international attention when he won the Radio France International Discovery Award. Moving to Paris in 1990, he began a series of remarkable collaborations with artists like the Corsican group I Muvrini, Cape Verde’s Cesaria Evora, Lura, and Mayra Andrade, South Africa’s Mahotella Queens, the Congolese Rumba supergroup Kekele, and more. We’ll hear him with those artists, on solo efforts, and on his last project as part of Toko Telo with guitarist D’Gary and singer Monika Njava.

Wednesday June 17

In conjunction with the June Accordion Month Feature, Global Village showcases music from Xabi Aburruzaga. We’ll hear music from across the career of the acclaimed Basque accordionist – from his debut album to his celebration of Celtic music to his latest release, which just won the Public Prize in the Musika Bulegoa Awards which celebrate Basque music. Plus more accordions from Finland’s Teija Niku, Nordic folk group, the Floating Sofa Quartet, and Italian electro-folk band Zingarua.

Thursday June 18

SPECIAL: It’s a Beatle Birthday Party his time in the Global Village as we mark the birthday of Paul McCartney with a wide array of world music covers of his songs. We’ll hear selections from the Skatalites, the Easy Star All-Stars, Willy Chirino, Al DiMeola, Ernest Ranglin (featured tomorrow for his birthday), and more.

(Strange Currency and Night Train also celebrate McCartney’s birthday tonight.)

Friday June 19

SPECIAL: Global Village celebrates the birthday of Jamaican guitar great Ernest Ranglin with music from his solo projects, work he did as lead guitarist and musical director for Jimmy Cliff, and as a guest with the Skatalites, Monty Alexander, the Melodians, Millie Small, Jackie Mittoo, and more.

