Reggae Covers, Italy Holiday, Euro Folk, Paquito D’Rivera & New Releases

Monday June 1

Global Village kicks off the week with some reggae covers – including music from Toots & the Maytals (with the late, great Jeff Beck), roots reggae ensemble Jahzz, Monty Alexander at Montreux (with a tribute to Bob Marley), a reggae compilation in tribute to the Police, and the Easy Star All-Stars reworking of the Beatles’ Sgt. Pepper’s album.

Tuesday June 2

SPECIAL: It’s Festa della Republica Day in Italy, a national holiday marking the date after World War II when Italy voted to become a Republic. Global Village celebrates with a show devoted to music from Italy, from neo-traditional to contemporary. We’ll hear selections from neo-folk pioneers Canzoniere Grecanico Salentino and Riccardo Tesi, U.S. based groups Newpoli and Grand Fatilla, the Italian Afrobeat-inspired Mamud Band, and a special treat from the Napoli Mandolin Orchestra.

(Night Train also celebrates tonight with a show devoted to Italian and Italian-American jazz artists.)

Wednesday June 3

SPECIAL: This time in the Global Village, we spend some time wandering around Europe to showcase contemporary bands that draw on traditional styles, often mixed with modern influences or incorporating sounds and musicians from other parts of the globe. We’ll hear artists from Italy, Sweden, Germany, England, Spain and more – including Radicanto, Ignacio Lusardi Monteverde, Justin Adams with Mauro Durante, Spoket I Koket, Amalgama Folk, and the duo of Ablaye Cissoko and Cyrille Brotto (our featured artists for this month’s Global Village at the Savannah Music Festival show).

Thursday June 4

SPECIAL: A special edition of the show as Global Village marks the birthday of Cuban-born saxophonist and clarinetist Paquito D’Rivera. We’ll hear some of the many Afro-Cuban, Caribbean, classical and other projects that he’s done as a leader and in work he did with Irakere, Yo-Yo Ma, the Caribbean Jazz Project, Berta Rojas, Andy Narell, and more.

(Night Train also marks Paquito’s birthday tonight with a program featuring his music.)

**Friday June 5

It’s New Month/New Music time in the Global Village. Each month, Global Village devotes an entire show to the best of recently released and forthcoming world music albums. Among the highlights this time:

Lots of new sounds from Brazil – including the latest from Seu Jorge, Lucas Santtana, Sergio Pereira, Eliane Elias and Momo

A live set from Corsican favorites L’Alba

Contemporary Catalan folk by Trevol

Greek laouto music by Vasilis Kostas

Malian singer-songwriter-guitarist Fatoumata Diawara

Veteran Tuareg group Tamikrest

And big band Ghanaian highlife from trumpeter Berima Amo.

