GV@Savannah, Miles Centennial, Dee Dee Bridgewater, Claudio Roditi & Albeniz

Monday May 25

SPECIAL: The final Monday of every month, we present Global Village at the Savannah Music Festival, our award-winning monthly concert series showcasing top world music artists and groups who have appeared at the prestigious annual festival that takes place each spring in Savannah, Georgia.

This time, in conjunction with our May feature, we present Anda Union. Formed in 2003 in the capital of Inner Mongolia, the nine-member ensemble represents a number of Mongolian ethnic groups, performs on wide range of traditional Mongolian instruments, and draws on the deep, rich, and varied wealth of traditional Mongolian folk forms. Studying and performing from childhood, the members of Anda Union have become one of today’s finest preservers and purveyors of the music of the Mongolian steppes.

**Tuesday May 26

SPECIAL: It’s the centennial birthday of Miles Davis and Global Village celebrates with a program showcasing the world music side of his work. We’ll hear selections from Miles’ Sketches from Spain and Amandla albums, the Miles from India project that brought together Indian musicians and jazz artists who worked with Miles, Conrad Herwig’s Latin Side release re-imaging Kind of Blue with Latin Jazz arrangements, a Kind of Blue selection reworked by Ghanian highlife master Gyedu-Bley Ambolley, and flamenco legend Paco de Lucia at the Montreux Jazz Festival’s Miles Davis Hall.

Wednesday May 27

Global Village marks birthdays of vocalist Dee Dee Bridgewater (from her Mali-inspired Red Earth album), Canadian favorite Bruce Cockburn, and Cuban pianist Gonzalo Rubalcaba. We continue our May China Feature with music from Beijing-based Mongolian band Hanggai. And we’ll check out the latest from the Brazilian-inspired group Gafieira Rio Miami and Turkish psychedelic folk band Altin Gun.

Thursday May 28

SPECIAL: Global Village pays tribute to Brazilian trumpeter Claudio Roditi on his birthday in this special edition of the show. We’ll hear him as a leader and as a special guest with Brazil’s Trio da Paz, harmonica player Hendrik Meurkens, Cuban saxophonist Paquito d’Rivera, and with Nova Bossa Nova in a tribute to John Coltrane.

Friday May 29

An array of Latin sounds are on tap this time in the Global Village, as we mark birthdays of Latin jazz artists Hilton Ruiz and Wayne Wallace, and Spanish composer Albeniz. We’ll also check out the new album from Congolese Rumba master Syran Mbenza, plus Brazilian pianist, composer and singer Tania Maria, and David Byrne from his Rei Momo album that explored a variety of Latin styles and rhythms.

