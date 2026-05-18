Haitian Flag Day, Grace Jones, Cameroon National Day, Marc Ribot & Wu Man

Monday May 18

SPECIAL: Global Village marks the Haitian Flag and Universities Day holiday with music from a variety of Haitian artists and groups. We’ll hear roots, compas, and cross-cultural collaborations from Boukman Eksperyans, Lakou Mizik with special guest Leyla McCalla, the Neville Brothers with Les Freres Parents, and more.

Tuesday May 19

Global Village marks the birthday of singer and supermodel Grace Jones with some of her Jamaican flavored music. We’ll also hear Jamaican sounds from roots reggae great Burning Spear, Frankie Paul from a recently reissued classic, and Italian jazz dubmeister Gaudi. Plus Yunnan reggae group Puman for our May China/Asian-American Heritage Month Feature and the latest compilation of music from Sao Tome and Principe.

Wednesday May 20

SPECIAL: Global Village marks National Day in Cameroon with a program devoted to music by artists from that African nation. We’ll hear an update of Manu Dibango’s big international hit, Soul Makossa; Sam Fan Thomas’s big makossa hit, African Typic Collection; the bikutsi rock of Les Tetes Brulees; singer-songwriters Gino Sitson, Blick Bassy, and Henri Dikongue; and former Zap Mama member Sally Nyolo.

Thursday May 21

SPECIAL: Global Village marks the birthday of acclaimed guitarist and much-in-demand session player Marc Ribot with the world side of his work. We’ll hear music he did with one of several groups he leads, Los Cubanos Postizos, and guest appearances with a wide array of artists, including Tom Waits (with whom he made some of his earliest appearances on record), Robert Plant & Allison Kraus, Brazil’s Vinicius Cantuaria and Caetano Veloso, Afro-Peruvian star Susana Baca, Colombian rock band Aterciopelados, brother Greg Ribot, and more.

**Friday May 22

In conjunction with the May China Feature for Asian-American Heritage Month, Global Village highlights acclaimed pipa player, composer, and Grammy nominee Wu Man. We’ll hear music she did with the Silk Road Ensemble, for the Music of Central Asia series, and in a musical meeting with Son de San Diego. We’ll also hear music from the Yunnan China group Manhu, along with new releases from Nordic Folk group Ragna, Italian folk revival pioneers Canzoniere