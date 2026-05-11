Twilight Zone Day, Steve Winwood, Stevie Wonder, David Byrne & Zap Mama

Monday May 11

SPECIAL: Global Village celebrates one of its favorite ‘holidays’ - Twilight Zone Day - with music inspired by the famed sci-fi TV show or capturing its trademark eerie vibe. Among the highlights, a song from Lorraine Feather inspired by the first episode of the program, re-workings of the show’s theme song by Manhattan Transfer and the B52s, and some general weirdness from Les Baxter, Dan Hicks & His Hot Licks, Madness, Raymond Scott, Sister Rosetta Tharpe, and more.

Tuesday May 12

SPECIAL: Global Village marks the birthday of keyboardist, singer and songwriter Steve Winwood. We’ll hear world-influenced music he did under his own name, with Traffic, and as a guest with Marianne Faithfull, John Martyn, Sandy Denny, Toots & the Maytals, Dolores Keane (who passed away in March), and more.

**Wednesday May 13

SPECIAL: It’s the birthday of Stevie Wonder and Global Village celebrates with a show devoted entirely to his music - from his first album, The Jazz Soul of Stevie Wonder, through classic albums like Songs in the Key of Life, to world music covers of his songs and collaborations with such artists as Third World, Bill Ware & Vibes, the Catella Trinidad All Stars, Kavita Shah, Stanley Turrentine, and more.

(Strange Currency and Night Train also feature Stevie Wonder tonight.)

Thursday May 14

SPECIAL: Another day, another birthday – this time of David Byrne. Global Village celebrates with music he did with Talking Heads (including some alternate takes from the band’s debut, Talking Heads 77), as a solo artist and producer, guesting in the Red Hot AIDS benefit series, and from his world music label, Luaka Bop.

Friday May 15

This time in the Global Village, we highlight music from the eclectic vocal group Zap Mama, including a track they did with special guest, Afrobeat legend Tony Allen, and as guests with the great South African vocal group, Ladysmith Black Mambazo. Plus music from the Father of Ethiojazz, Mulatu Astake, and one of the original Wailers, Bunny Wailer.

