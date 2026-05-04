Ska @ the Movies, Cinco de Mayo, World Accordion Day, Gao Hong & Mahmoud Ahmed

Monday May 4

SPECIAL: For this May the 4th (be with you), we invite you to get out the popcorn and join us here in the Global Village for ska and reggae at the movies. We’ll highlight movie and TV show themes done ska style along with music from reggae movies, including the classics The Harder They Come, Rockers, and Countryman. Among the artists featured are the Skatalites, Jimmy Cliff, Sly & Robbie, Ernest Ranglin, Bob Marley & the Wailers, and Madness.

Tuesday May 5

SPECIAL: Global Village celebrates Cinco de Mayo with a wide array of styles and sounds from musicians and bands from Mexico and of Mexican heritage – including Esquivel, Lila Downs, Santana, Los Lobos, Mexican Dubwiser, the Mexican Institute of Sound, Linda Ronstadt, and more.

Wednesday May 6

SPECIAL: Global Village celebrates World Accordion Day with a wide array of styles and sounds from musicians and bands from across the globe who incorporate the squeezebox into their music – including Nigeria’s I.K. Dairo, Basque artists Korrontzi and Kepa Junkera, Poland’s Bester Quartet, Italy’s Riccardo Tesi, Berlin’s 17 Hippies, Boston’s Grand Fatilla, Argentina’s Chango Spasiuk, and Romania’s Taraf de Haidouks.

(Strange Currency and Night Train also celebrate World Accordion Day tonight.)

Thursday May 7

In conjunction with the May China Feature, the Global Village spotlight shines this time on China-born, US-based pipa player, composer and educator Gao Hong. We’ll hear music from several of her albums, releases that often focus on cross-cultural influences and collaborations. We’ll also hear the most recent releases from harpist Catrin Finch, singer-songwriter-guitarist-activist Eljuri, and the Mediterranean-inspired Radio Tutti.

Friday May 8

SPECIAL: This time in the Global Village we mark the birthday of one of the stars of the ‘Golden Age of Ethiopian Music,’ Mahmoud Ahmed, including his groundbreaking international debut and several releases in the acclaimed Ethiopiques series that feature his music. We’ll also hear new Ethiopian inspired releases from Either/Orchestra and Muluken Melesse (the latest releases in the Ethiopiques series), Ayalew Mesfin, and Abate Berihun & the Addis Ken Project.

