Global Village Top 40 – APRIL 2026
- Djekady – Benkan (Djekady)
- Either/Orchestra – Ethiopiques Vol. 32 (Buda)
- Various Artists – Music for a Revolution, Vol. 2 (Radio Martika)
- Amsterdam Klezmer Band – Diaspora (Asphalt Tango)
- Mama Sissoko – Diamond Fingers (One World)
- Baklava Express – Sababa (Baklava Express)
- Various Artists – Leve Leve Vol. 2 (Bongo Joe)
- Saly Kouyate – Mali Kelen (Remote Records/Studio Mali)
- Antoine Dougbe – Et L’Orchestre Poly-Rythmo de Cotonou (Analog Africa)
- Vigad – Tri, I (Fono)
- Perez Prado – King of the Mambo (Acrobat)
- BCUC – The Road Is Never Easy (Out Here)
- Muluken Melesse – Ethiopiques Vol. 31 (Buda)
- Crossing – The Path Before Us (Circular Music Records)
- Ayalew Mesfin -Hasabe (Vampi Soul)
- Abate Berihun & the Addis Ken Project – Addis Ken (Origin)
- Gaudi – Jazz Gone Dub (Dubmission)
- Ragna – Ragna (Go Danish Folk)
- Catrin Finch – Notes to Myself (Bendigedig)
- Gao Hong – Symphony of Self (Naxos World)
- Tehrani Drom & Parisa Karimi Nolan – Unveiled (Lula World)
- Syran Mbenza – Rumba Africa (Stern’s Music)
- Constantinople – Estuaire (Ma Case)
- Gafieira Rio Miami – Beleza Pura (Brazilianaire)
- Hami Hamoo – Soiya (Accords Croises/PIAS)
- Mariachi El Bronx – Mariachi El Bronx (ATO)
- Monoswezi – Moyo (Parallel)
- Chicago Immigrant Orchestra – Sanctuary (Chicago Immigrant Orchestra)
- Gangbe Brass Band- From Ouidah to Another World (Salt N' Ginger Music)
- Kasambwe Brothers – Kasambwe Brothers (MASS MoCA Records)
- Livia Mattos – Verve (YB Music)
- Tuuletar – Maammo (Nordic Notes)
- Canzoniere Grecanico Salentino – Il Mito (Ponderosa Music Records)
- Teija Niku – Tovi (Teija Niku)
- Neba Solo/Benego Diakite – A Djinn and a Hunter Went Walking (Nonesuch)
- Alaa Zouiten – Aficionado – Flamenco Moro (Alaa Zouiten)
- Xabi Aburruzaga – Bask (DND)
- La Cumbia Chicharra – Quinto Mundo (Music Box/L’Autre Dist.)
- Guitari Baro – Guitari Baro (Chrysalis)
- Floating Sofa Quartet – Tides (Go’ Danish Folk Music)