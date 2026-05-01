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Global Village

Global Village Top 40 – APRIL 2026

By Chris Heim
Published May 1, 2026 at 10:17 AM CDT
  1. Djekady – Benkan (Djekady)
  2. Either/Orchestra – Ethiopiques Vol. 32 (Buda)
  3. Various Artists – Music for a Revolution, Vol. 2 (Radio Martika)
  4. Amsterdam Klezmer Band – Diaspora (Asphalt Tango)
  5. Mama Sissoko – Diamond Fingers (One World)
  6. Baklava Express – Sababa (Baklava Express)
  7. Various Artists – Leve Leve Vol. 2 (Bongo Joe)
  8. Saly Kouyate – Mali Kelen (Remote Records/Studio Mali)
  9. Antoine Dougbe – Et L’Orchestre Poly-Rythmo de Cotonou (Analog Africa)
  10. Vigad – Tri, I (Fono)
  11. Perez Prado – King of the Mambo (Acrobat)
  12. BCUC – The Road Is Never Easy (Out Here)
  13. Muluken Melesse – Ethiopiques Vol. 31 (Buda)
  14. Crossing – The Path Before Us (Circular Music Records)
  15. Ayalew Mesfin -Hasabe (Vampi Soul)
  16. Abate Berihun & the Addis Ken Project – Addis Ken (Origin)
  17. Gaudi – Jazz Gone Dub (Dubmission)
  18. Ragna – Ragna (Go Danish Folk)
  19. Catrin Finch – Notes to Myself (Bendigedig)
  20. Gao Hong – Symphony of Self (Naxos World)
  21. Tehrani Drom & Parisa Karimi Nolan – Unveiled (Lula World)
  22. Syran Mbenza – Rumba Africa (Stern’s Music)
  23. Constantinople – Estuaire (Ma Case)
  24. Gafieira Rio Miami – Beleza Pura (Brazilianaire)
  25. Hami Hamoo – Soiya (Accords Croises/PIAS)
  26. Mariachi El Bronx – Mariachi El Bronx (ATO)
  27. Monoswezi – Moyo (Parallel)
  28. Chicago Immigrant Orchestra – Sanctuary (Chicago Immigrant Orchestra)
  29. Gangbe Brass Band- From Ouidah to Another World (Salt N' Ginger Music)
  30. Kasambwe Brothers – Kasambwe Brothers (MASS MoCA Records)
  31. Livia Mattos – Verve (YB Music)
  32. Tuuletar – Maammo (Nordic Notes)
  33. Canzoniere Grecanico Salentino – Il Mito (Ponderosa Music Records)
  34. Teija Niku – Tovi (Teija Niku)
  35. Neba Solo/Benego Diakite – A Djinn and a Hunter Went Walking (Nonesuch)
  36. Alaa Zouiten – Aficionado – Flamenco Moro (Alaa Zouiten)
  37. Xabi Aburruzaga – Bask (DND)
  38. La Cumbia Chicharra – Quinto Mundo (Music Box/L’Autre Dist.)
  39. Guitari Baro – Guitari Baro (Chrysalis)
  40. Floating Sofa Quartet – Tides (Go’ Danish Folk Music)
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Chris Heim
Chris Heim produces and hosts Global Village, a nationally and internationally distributed world music show; the nightly jazz show Night Train, and Crossroads, KMUW’s twice-weekly blues and R&B show. Chris is also a critic and freelance writer whose work has appeared in the Chicago Tribune, Utne, Global Rhythm, Dirty Linen, and Option, among others.
See stories by Chris Heim