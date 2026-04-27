GV@Savannah, Willie Colon, Dave Valentin, Jazz Day & New Releases

Monday April 27

SPECIAL: The final Monday of every month, we present Global Village at the Savannah Music Festival, our award-winning monthly concert series showcasing top world music artists and groups who have appeared at the prestigious annual festival that takes place each spring in Savannah, Georgia.

This month in conjunction with our Griots feature, we present a performance from Noura Mint Seymali. The Mauritanian singer and instrumentalist comes from a long line of Moorish griots and has been performing since her teens. Her fusion of traditional and contemporary influences and powerful performances have attracted international attention and made her one of the premier cultural ambassadors of her country. She is also the WOMEX 2025 Artist Award winner.

Tuesday April 28

Global Village marks several birthdays in this visit – including salsa star Willie Colon, Latin jazz pioneer Mario Bauza, and guitarists Steve Khan and Leni Stern. Plus the latest releases from Salif Keita, Djekady, Los Zheros, Balkan Taksim, and the Leve Leve compilation from Sao Tome and Principe.

Wednesday April 29

SPECIAL: Global Village remembers one of the greats of Latin jazz flute, Dave Valentin, on his birthday. We’ll hear music from throughout his career, including early work on the GRP label and with Manny Oquendo’s Libre, as well as some of his many collaborations, including selections with McCoy Tyner, Conrad Herwig’s Latin Side projects, Pucho & His Latin Soul Brothers, and on the Grammy-winning album, The Gathering, with the Caribbean Jazz Project.

Thursday April 30

SPECIAL: Global Village celebrates International Jazz Day with a variety of world jazz sounds, combining jazz with Asian, Indian, Latin, African, and other influences. Among the artists featured are Paris-based Vietnamese guitarist Nguyen Le, Ethiojazz creator Mulatu Astatke, Colombian harpist Edmar Castaneda with Swiss harmonica player Gregoire Maret, and John McLaughlin with Shakti.

(Strange Currency and Night Train also have specials tonight to mark International Jazz Day.)

Friday May 1

It’s New Month/New Music time in the Global Village. Each month, Global Village devotes an entire show to the best of recently released and forthcoming world music albums. Among the highlights this time:

Mongolia by way of Grenoble with the Shubiao Quartet

A 10th anniversary live best-of double set from Spain’s Fenya Rai

Revisiting turn of the century immigrant recordings with Vaiano’s Paisanos

Ska and rocksteady from David Hillyard & the Rocksteady Seven

And new Latin releases from Bobby Matos, Bobby Sanabria, the Buena Vista All Stars and Juan Carlos Quintero