Tito Puente, Either/Orchestra, Earth Day, Spanish/English Day & Bulgarian Voices

Monday April 20

SPECIAL: It’s the birthday of Latin music legend Tito Puente and Global Village celebrates with a special show devoted to his music. We’ll hear some of his classic recordings, covers of his songs by Santana, Angelique Kidjo, Cal Tjader, and Candido, and guest appearances he made with Celia Cruz, Gloria Estefan, and Poncho Sanchez.

(Night Train has a Tito special tonight as well.)

Tuesday April 21

Global Village features Either/Orchestra this time. The adventurous ensemble has explored some different paths in jazz, world and Ethiopian music. We’ll hear selections from early work to their new album which is also the latest in the acclaimed Ethiopiques series. We’ll also hear kora legend Toumani Diabate, Latin percussion great Mongo Santamaria, and Congolese rhumba veteran Syran Mbenza who just recently returned to recording.

Wednesday April 22

SPECIAL: Global Village marks Earth Day with topical songs from Tom Lehrer, Jimmy Cliff, Marvin Gaye, Chicago Afrobeat Project, and more. Plus salutes to Latin bugaloo star Joe Cuba and Hawaiian guitar great Gabby Pahinui, both born on this date.

Thursday April 23

SPECIAL: Global Village celebrates two Language Days observed by the United Nations on this date – Spanish and English Language Days (two of the official languages of the UN) – with a variety of great Latin sounds and songs in both languages. We’ll hear music from Cuba, Colombia, Spain, Argentina, and the U.S. from Gloria Estefan, the Hip Spanic Allstars, Vocal Sampling, Alex Cuba with Buena Vista vocalist Omara Portuondo, Ry Cooder with Buena Vista guitarist Manuel Galban, and more.

(Night Train also celebrates Spanish Language Day with Spanish jazz tonight.)

Friday April 24

Global Village shines a spotlight on the Mystery of Bulgarian Voices. In the late ‘80s and early ‘90s, a number of Bulgarian female vocal choirs captured the imagination of the world. We’ll hear music from several of those groups and the award-winning albums they released. We’ll also hear the American Patchwork Quartet (bringing Indian classical vocal stylings to traditional American folk tunes), the Anglo-Estonian duo of Eva Valjaots & Robbie Sherratt, oud master Anouar Brahem, and a spy-themed set from the French group L’Attirail.

