Plant Day (!), Suso Meets Jazzmen, Latin Soul and Boogaloo, Voice Day, & Chief Bey

Monday April 13

SPECIAL: It’s International Plant Appreciation Day (who knew?) and G5lobal Village celebrates with a show filled with green things. We’ll hear plant songs from Marvin Gaye, Pucho & the Latin Soul Brothers, Cal Tjader, John Fahey, the Orchid Ensemble (of course), Joan Armatrading, and more.

Tuesday April 14

In conjunction with the April Griot Feature, we feature music from Gambian kora player, composer and griot Foday Musa Suso, here as he teams up with jazz musicians, including Herbie Hancock, Pharoah Sanders and Jack DeJohnette. We’ll also hear music from Randy Weston, the renowned pianist and composer known for his distinctive blend of African influences and jazz. (Weston’s centenary was earlier this month on the 6th.) Plus the latest from La Cumbia Chicharra, Crossing, and the Music for a Revolution Vol. 2 compilation of ‘70s music from Guinea.

Wednesday April 15

SPECIAL: It’s old school Latin soul and boogaloo this time in the Global Village. We’ll hear legendary Latin percussionists Tito Puente, Willie Bobo, and Mongo Santamaria, boogaloo hitmaker Joe Cuba, Brazilian soul pioneer Tim Maia, the Fania All Stars (with Manu Dibango), and master pianist Eddie Palmieri.

Thursday April 16

SPECIAL: Global Village celebrates World Voice Day this time, a special day to highlight the importance of the human voice and to support artistic voice training, treatments for vocal problems, research and more. We’ll feature a wide array of great singers and vocal groups to celebrate - including the Cuban doowop group Los Zafiros; Cuban acapella group Vocal Sampling; Cuban-Haitian vocal group Grupo Vocal Desandann (now known as the Creole Choir of Cuba); vocal pop and doowop groups the Ink Spots, Mills Brothers, and Silhouettes; the meeting of Persian singer Mahsa Vahdat and soul great Mighty Sam McClain; and some Mongolian and Tuvan throat singing from Batsukh Dorj, Huun Huur Tu (with the Bulgarian vocal group, Angelite), and Khoomei Beat.

Friday April 17

SPECIAL: Global Village celebrates the birthday of percussionist, teacher, and folklorist Chief Bey in this special edition of the show. Bey was featured on some of the early influential world titles of the ‘60s – including recordings from Olatunji, Miriam Makeba, Herbie Mann, and Art Blakey – and later innovative world jazz music from Hamiet Bluiett (of World Saxophone Quartet fame), and Ahmad Abdul-Malik.

