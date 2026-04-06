Cat Coore, Ravi Shankar, Romani Day, Other Celtic & Siblings Day

Monday April 6

SPECIAL: In this special edition of Global Village, we mark the birthday of Stephen ‘Cat’ Coore who passed away in January of this year. One of the greats of reggae, Coore was a founding member of Third World and helped craft a new approach to the music, a style that remained true to the roots and spirit of reggae, but added contemporary rock, funk and other influences into the mix. Along with music from Third World, we’ll hear some of Coore’s many guest appearances, including with Luciano, Judy Mowatt (of I-Threes fame), Jimmy Cliff, Khaled, Bunny Wailer and more.

Tuesday April 7

SPECIAL: A special show this time in the Global Village as we celebrate the birthday of Ravi Shankar. We’ll hear the master sitarist with Yehudi Menuhin and George Harrison, showcase his compositions performed by daughter Anoushka Shankar and violinist Daniel Hope, highlight music from his nephew Ananda Shankar, and more.

Wednesday April 8

SPECIAL: Global Village marks International Romani Day with a program devoted to a wide array of Roma artists, including the Gipsy Kings, the ‘King of the Gypsy Violinists’ Roby Lakatos, the ‘Queen of the Gypsies’ Esma Redzepova, some great Roma brass bands – Fanfare Ciocarlia, the Boban and Marko Markovic Orkestar, and the KocaniOrkestar - and more.

Thursday April 9

SPECIAL: Most times when we think of Celtic music, it’s Irish and Scottish music that comes to mind. This time in the Global Village, we highlight ‘the other Celtic,’ music and artists from other Celtic Nations and musicians from other parts of the world who incorporate Celtic influences into their work. We’ll hear selections from Brittany in France, Galicia and Asturias in Spain, Italy, Greece, Wales and more. Among the artists and groups featured are Alan Stivell, Cuarteto Caramuxo, Tir Fada, VRi, and the Celtic Fiddle Festival.

Friday April 10

SPECIAL: Global Village celebrates Siblings Day with music from a wide array of musical brothers and sisters. We’ll hear music from the Pointer Sisters, Nigeria’s twin Lijadu Sisters, another set of twins – Las Hermanas Caronni, the Roches, the Pahinui Brothers, the Neville Brothers, the Staple Singers, Marjan and Masha Vahdat (with the Kronos Quartet), Ziggy Marley & the Melody Makers, and more.

