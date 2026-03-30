GV@Savannah, Hug a Medievalist, Monoswezi, Global Saxophones & New Releases

Monday March 30

SPECIAL: The final Monday of every month, we present Global Village at the Savannah Music Festival, our award-winning monthly concert series showcasing top world music artists and groups who have appeared at the prestigious annual festival that takes place each spring in Savannah, Georgia.

This time, in conjunction with the March Music of South Africa feature, we showcase one of the most acclaimed groups to come from that country – Ladysmith Black Mambazo. First formed in 1960, the acapella ensemble quickly became favorites in that country. Then in the ‘80s, on the heels of an appearance on the Graceland album and a new interest in world music, Ladysmith found a welcome internationally. This concert performance from Savannah, with the group’s shimmering vocals, warmth and humor, shows why Ladysmith has been embraced by audiences around the world.

Tuesday March 31

SPECIAL: Global Village celebrates one of its favorite holidays - Hug a Medievalist Day - marking the occasion with music from and inspired by the Middle Ages from DOA, Kirk Elliott & the Orchestra of Unmitigated Gaul, Radio Tarifa, Trio Mediaeval, the Dufay Collective, Jordi Savall with Hesperion XXI, and more.

Wednesday April 1

The spotlight in this edition of the Global Village is on Monoswezi. The group members from Mozambique, Norway, Sweden and Zimbabwe met at a cultural exchange program and decided to collaborate in an innovative lineup that melds African and Nordic influences into a distinctive new sound. We’ll hear music from their debut release to their new album, Moyo. Plus new music from the Leve Leve 2 compilation of music from Sao Tome and Principe, Ethiopiques 32 with Either/Orchestra, and Canada’s Constantinople with guest kora player Ablaye Cissoko, a classic from Zimbabwe’s Thomas Mapfumo, and a “Cool” version of “Fever” from Brazil’s Joyce Moreno.

Thursday April 2

SPECIAL: It’s global saxophones this time in the Global Village, with music from Femi Kuti, Manu Dibango, Paquito D’Rivera, Maceo Parker, Gyedu-Blay Ambolley, Yuri Yunakov, and Jorge Pardo. We’ll also hear ‘nordic free folk band’ Optur, world fusion group Souljazz Orchestra, and Moroccan oud player Majid Bekkas – all with saxophones in their lineups.

Friday April 3

It’s New Month/New Music time in the Global Village. Each month, Global Village devotes an entire show to the best of recently released and forthcoming world music albums. Among the highlights this time:

Back to the roots sets from ‘desert blues’ favorites Tinariwen and veteran group, the Amsterdam Klezmer Band

New music for the April Griots Feature from Mama Sissoko, Saly Kouyate and Djekady

Balkan folk from ViGaD

The Afro psychedelic sound of South Africa’s BCUC

Aegean inspired music by way of Brooklyn from Baklava Express

Rarities from Benin featuring L’Orchestre Poly-Rythmo de Cotonou

And a new compilation from pop-mambo hitmaker Perez Prado.

